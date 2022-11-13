The humble cork wedge makes a stylish return

The cork wedge – and their sister, the woven espadrille wedge – have been popping up in street style photos from Copenhagen and New York Fashion Weeks.

For years the humble cork wedge has been a sartorial symbol of holiday dressing, noughties nostalgia and Kate Middleton - a rare style item that can flit easily between demure, preppy and ever so slightly trashy.

The Princess of Wales has worn them for years (her preferred versions are by Stuart Weitzman with a sensible 4.5 inch wedge, worn with jeans or summery dresses), alongside a diverse mix of contemporaries such as Jennifer Lopez in the 2000s, Snooki from the Jersey Shore, Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl and, more recently, Amal Clooney in the South of France.

The only similarity between them all: the height that comes from a towering, chunky yet lightweight platform.

Lopez, who wore them in 2002 for her I'm Gonna Be Alright video, wore a pair again recently while on holiday in Capri.

Plenty of global luxury brands are also offering their own take, from Veronica Beard’s woven leather to Aquazzura’s gold metallic strappy version, while Jimmy Choo’s – which may be known for high-glamour stilettos – cork and woven wedges are longtime bestsellers.

And as fashion continues to embrace nostalgic, chunky footwear – from clogs to platforms – the cork wedge sets to make its imminent return to the mainstream.