Styling tips to make maxi skirts work for you, not against you

I have plenty of friends who balk at the idea of wearing a maxi skirt. Either because they are worried that they’ll be lost in all that extra length, or they are concerned about the drama of super-long styles that require too much effort and extra thought. What shoes to wear? A short or long jacket?

Where to start? For those convinced that only the properly tall can wear a maxi without looking overwhelmed, it’s a matter of redirecting the gaze from length to silhouette. “Keep the proportions balanced,” says Juliet Souter, founder of Marle.

She suggests putting a fuller-style maxi skirt with a more fitted top-half (a top tucked-in works too) and conversely, a more form-fitting maxi with a streamlined longer top to lengthen the entire line.

A shirt works worn over a slim skirt, too. That long-slim-top-with-slender-skirt and cinched-waist-with-full-skirt are tips that also extend to jackets (and by the way, a neat denim jacket and any kind of maxi skirt is a thoroughly 90s combination that still translates well three decades later).

The street style on parade alongside recent fashion weeks provided a masterclass in maxis and keeping things in proportion. A swirling, filmy skirt put with a basic white T-shirt, pulled-in at the waist with a broad belt, provides definition.

A baggy sweatshirt looks casual over a skirt that’s lightweight enough to describe the shape of the legs underneath it - add some trainers and the whole look becomes casual and easy. And the way to rock a loose look from head to toe? Choose a fabric light enough or sheer enough to provide a subtle reminder that there’s a body beneath.

When it comes to footwear, wearing a maxi with a pair of serious high heels can indeed make you feel as though you’re wearing full-on, dramarama evening dress. If you want to go delicate during the day, then a small kitten heel pretties things up but won’t look too formal.

But to be totally modern, the most popular option comes in the form of altogether heavier-looking shoes. Platform sandals and platform loafers bring whatever else you wear right down to earth. And then, as ever these days, you can rely on a pair of trainers to make short work of diluting any over-dressed vibe.

This summer’s maxis have come a long way from their standard incarnation as either full evening wear or boho bikini cover-up. The new maxis fit just about every style requirement. Look at the funky vibrant florals on the Fields dress from Twenty-seven Names.

Or Glassons’ minimalist maxi slip skirt that runs along with the 90s theme and could be smartened up with a silky cami or made casual with an untucked tee. The straight, textured, full length orange Toledo skirt from Camilla and Marc looks ultra-glam with a cropped top, but all it takes is a crisp shirt and some of those chunky-soled shoes to make it ready for work.

"For me, a maxi skirt is an essential piece,” says Natalie Procter, co-founder of womenswear label Mina. She likes to wear maxi skirts cut on the bias because they, “Perfectly flatter the figure without any restrictions.”

It’s also a style that can benefit from the most comfortable of minimalist details: an elasticated waist, which is how Mina’s ‘Essential’ skirt is designed.

“This gives absolute ease and comfort with the option to softly tuck a top or wear a nice crisp shirt over.” Comfortable cool coverage and a broad spectrum of styles – a maxi is this summer’s gift that keeps giving.