10 sensible, stylish sandals to walk anywhere in this summer

It’s shaping up to be a sensible summer. At least as far as footwear is concerned. No matter if you’re wearing the tiniest of minis or the most ethereal of long dresses, whether you’re still in jeans or you’ve moved on to loose linens, there’s one style of shoe that works with them all. It’s not dainty. It’s not pretty. But it’s everywhere, and for good reason.

The clunky sandal is one of those helpful, double-edged fashion offerings. Hardcore fashion followers love them because a pair of stonking great, no-nonsense sandals provides the instant, tough counterpoint to any outfit that might otherwise appear overtly girlish or glam. (The current, mix it up obsession dictates that you can’t have one without the other.)

Practical dressers who prioritise comfort, find joy in the substantial promise of real, foot-shaped shoes with thick supportive straps. And yes, such useful, everyday footwear will take you to places that most delicate, strip-strappy summer sandals won’t go.

Possibly without even having to invest in a box of plasters (note that at the very cutting edge of fashion, socks-with-sandals are “A Thing”).

READ MORE:

* Styling tips to make maxi skirts work for you, not against you

* How to pack like a pro, according to stylish jet-setters

* The fashion revival of the classic Doc Martens



And then there’s the colour. Black is back – summer be damned. The darker the shade, the heavier the highly desirable, overall effect.

But there are ways to play it and, as ever, it’s up to you how heavy you go. Let’s start at the extreme end. Doc Martens’ Blaire Quad Hydro Leather Platform, $270, is a multi-strapped gladiator style that rests on a deep platform and still manages to convey the defiance of a DM boot – plus it offers padded, adjustable straps and a moulded footbed. So, extreme attitude with a decent degree of comfort.

The hiking sandal, all the rage for a couple of seasons but still a challenge for some, is everywhere. The Warehouse has a convincing version, the Be Brook, for $15.

Teva has been playing with the proportions of its original style and have come up with a streamlined version, the Midform Universal Satinya, $140. Ultra-lightweight, these manage to combine practicality (the strap support, the moulded, cushioned sole) with, amazingly, a bit of elegance in the toned-down platform height.

For something a little different, Kathryn Wilson’s Michaela, $299, comes in prescription black or a bright cobalt blue. I like it as much for the styling as for the fact that it’s part of the Kind collection which is made entirely of recycled and responsible materials, the flatform base is made from sugarcane and its bright blue uppers from Recycled PET neoprene (made from recycled plastic water bottles, old fishing nets and textile waste).

For an altogether sleek ergonomic sandal the flattish Celine sandal ($280) from Mi Piaci comes in chocolate leather with straps that rise to the ankle. A moulded black footbed rises out of the sole to give the required heavy look while looking rather chic.

Assembly Label’s Crossover slide, $145 is a minimalist slip-on that combines a similar low-key smartness, along with the required weight in the moulded sole.

Flattery may not be the point of clunky sandals, but nevertheless the La Tribe Platform Sandal, $290, from Father Rabbit manages to do the trick by using paler leather straps. The dark sole is still there, but light uppers go some way to softening the look.

Birkenstock, home of the original clunky sandal, continues its role as fashion’s favourite organic-looking shoe. The clog style, Boston, has apparently sold out in New York City because of TikTok popularity. The Kyoto ($350) is the new one to watch – just a fold of suede harnessing the foot to a cork footbed.

Another pair of super comfy shoes worth a mention are Ecco’s 2nd Cozmo, $200, which have the classic, sensible-sandal’s double strap over the instep. These need to be tried on as they look a whole lot better on the foot than off.

Finally, the sandals that I’ve been coveting, but have yet to try myself: the old-fashioned men's sandal. Hereu’s Fisherman’s sandal, $729, combines all the factors I love – beautifully crafted in Spain, based on a traditional design with no small amount of nostalgia chucked in. Expensive but once worn in, these would be friends for life.