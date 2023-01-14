What statement sunglasses work for you?

My friend’s mother-in-law cut a fabulous figure as she wafted across the grey carpark in a canary yellow muumuu. Her ice white hair was swept back and her wrists and neck were wrapped in twinkling jewellery, but it was the uncompromising eyewear that would make anyone look twice.

She wore huge, black, visor-style sunglasses with slightly robotic overtones. They looked like the kind of thing some ultra-cool kid might have worn in a 1980s nightclub, or a pair that these days would come with a couple of zeros on the price tag and Celine picked out in gold writing on the arm. But no, she picked them up for $15 in a Tahitian corner-shop.

Influentially stylish women across the decades have used the power of sunglasses to fuel a look. When Audrey Hepburn put on a classic little-black-dress-and-pearls with a pair of Oliver Goldsmith’s tortoiseshell sunglasses in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, she launched a look that is still considered ridiculously chic some 60 years later.

Jackie, during her Onassis years, hid behind cartoonishly huge round sunglasses, starting a craze for what became known as Jackie O frames. In the 1980s, Princess Diana favoured large aviators that picked up the colours of her outfits.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour famously wears shades indoors and out (she wore them with full-length Chanel for a state dinner at the White House recently). More than just a style signature, she has reportedly admitted that dark lenses lend a certain diplomacy to her work life: “They are seriously useful. I can sit in a show and if I am bored out of my mind, nobody will notice.”

But if you’re thinking of using sunnies to hide behind, think again. “This season’s sunglasses are not designed to fade into the background,” says Ben Walters, general manager of Proper Goods, a company that imports a select edit of international eyewear brands into New Zealand and Australia.

Fair Go/TVNZ Fair Go got optometrist Dr Andrew Collins to test sunglasses ranging from $12 to $400. (First published February 25, 2020)

How would he sum up the look? “One word: bolder.” This translates as, “increased acetate thickness,” (the width of the synthetic, often colourful frames around the lenses). “But with cut-aways, rounding or bevels to soften. Oversized 70s shapes, soft cat’s eyes, and geometric metal options.” And then there’s colour. “Muted poppy-colour tones. Think merlot, powder blue and dark greens,” says Walters.

With independent eyewear brands such as Moscot (the 107-year-old New York-based eyewear label), Garrett Leight (from the son of the owner of eyewear giant Oliver Peoples) and Mykita (a German brand that combines all that’s high tech with handmade) in the Proper Goods stable it’s no surprise that Walter’s advice is to, “Buy less and buy better.”

Supplied If you shop around, there are plenty of fabulous options for your ‘sunglasses wardrobe.’

He also recommends choice: “I believe everyone should have a sunglasses wardrobe. Especially with the Antipodean sun glare. It's the first accessory that people notice.”

This summer’s sunglasses would be particularly hard to ignore. Loewe’s inflated cat eye frames were the hit accessory of the recent round of fashion weeks. Look to Karlie Kloss in her wide rectangular frames and Lily Collins’ character in Emily in Paris, for others embracing statement eyewear.

How to choose a pair that suits your face? First things first: “Choose something that fits your features (your nose bridge, your temples and ears) so that they’re comfortable enough to wear all day,” says Yvy Nguyen, design and frame manager at Specsavers, who also advises choosing polarised lenses that, “Provide superior vision and glare protection in bright light, by eliminating 99.9% of horizontal glare, while also providing 100% UV protection.”

Then look at your face shape. As a rule of thumb, round faces suit, “A frame that is angular and can give more dimension to the face. For example, oversized square or geometric frames,” says Nguyen. “Heart-shaped faces may want to balance out features by choosing something that has heavier detailing on the bottom of the frame.

Triangular faces choose something with stronger brow details to accent the top of the face. Round, soft silhouettes help soften the features of square faces. And retro round frames are back and bigger than ever, making them a great choice for people with square faces.”

Once you’ve got that down, you can welcome the creativity. Christchurch-based brand Happy to Sit on Your Face has some of the most attention-grabbing, well-priced frames around – they’ll rev up just about anything you put them with. And therein lies the beauty of a pair of bold shades.