Six beachy styles to keep summer looking good and feeling practical

Samantha Murray Greenway isn’t ready to give up her beachy attire – and neither should you.

By the time I’ve packed my bag for the beach I might as well hire a truck to take it with me. There’s the standard - sunblock, sunglasses, swimwear, hat, towel, sandals - along with water, snacks, book, some kind of shade contraption, possibly a body board and so on. More than once I’ve been tempted to pack the dog, but it’s too hot for him. And that’s really my point.

Lugging about unnecessary stuff in the searing heat doesn’t match my idea of a carefree summer. Surely there’s a way to pack smarter? Fortunately, there are some stylish people setting a new standard for beach essentials.

With a young family in tow, Jade Young solved her own What to Take to the Beach problem and started a new business, Sunnup. “It was in part a solution to what we were experiencing in our own family and also, once I started searching, it was a response to cheaper alternatives that I didn't want to buy,” says Young.

The Mount Maunganui-based graphic designer created a range of practical and beautiful recycled plastic beach mats simply because, “We needed a larger mat or blanket to sit on that was separate to our towels for drying. As a mother, I am conscious of what we bring into our home and try to support brands that are doing better for the environment.

READ MORE:

* What statement sunglasses work for you?

* 5 cool caps to protect you this summer

* Why you should consider the visible underwear trend (yes, really)



We've also all been through such a huge couple of years, I was feeling quite restless with the pace of the world and wanted a product that encouraged time outdoors. Something that prioritised connection, rest and leisure.”

Sunnup’s woven mats ($249) come in three colourways, with the chequered design a nod to traditional gingham picnic blankets. But unlike those, this version will not get sopping wet or caked in sand.

Someone who takes an extremely restrained approach to beach kit is Anna Fahey, co-founder of Baina, the Antipodean brand devoted to uber-smart organic cotton towels in all sorts of mouth-watering designs.

“Summer break is the one time of year I access the water on a daily basis, and for me, it’s Lake Tarawera,” says Fahey. “The first swim of the day happens before anyone else is around. Uncomplicated in approach, in hand I have a dry pool towel and hot brew for the wander home."

Such self-control is admirable. While first thing in the morning you might not need sunblock or a hat, for beach visits when the sun is high, there’s Marle’s Nonna hat ($90). It’s got a band of loyal followers, admits Marle’s Juliet Souter: “Made from heavyweight cotton, with a wide brim that can be turned up or down, it folds into a beach bag easily and doesn’t crease.”

Anything that does double-duty is a good idea when you’re trying to lighten the load. Enter lace-free, streamlined underwear that is opaque enough to swim in. “I wear our Shield bikini knickers ($38) as bikini bottoms all summer,” says Chloé Julian of lingerie label Videris.

“The fabric is just so much more comfy than clingy swim fabric.” People frequently request their Angela bra (from $90) to wear as a bikini top. No wonder there are rumours of swimwear in the works.

Supplied Left: Susie’s Bag’s red tote fits everything you need for a beach day. Middle: Fun lingerie from Videris can also be worn as togs.

Shoes that work on the beach but also fade into the background when you slip on a sundress are another bit of versatile, stylish kit that makes sense. Look at the Nim beige slides ($64). Made from eco-friendly EVA foam they have a soft moulded flatform base that feels comfortable even with sand between your toes.

Finally, a bag to put it all in. The tote bag ($165) from Susie’s Bags is a bestseller for good reason. New Zealand-made, from waterproofed cotton canvas, it shucks off sand and comes with a pocket on the inside for cell phone and keys, and a pocket on the outside to fit a water bottle or magazines.

With a towel, togs and sunscreen tucked inside, plus a clever snap hook to keep everything secure, there’s still room leftover. My challenge: keep it that way.