The enduring influence of Pamela Anderson's style

From her California tan and bottle blonde tousled updo, to her acrylic french tips and pencil thin eyebrows, Pamela Anderson was - and still is - an iconic symbol of 90s glamour.

Thanks to the resurgence of 90s and Y2K style, her image continues to be referenced by designers, stylists and celebrity glam teams for many Hollywood “it girls”.

With a new memoir and Netflix documentary out on January 31, Anderson is also part of the wave of 90s and noughties starlets who are reclaiming their narratives – and finding appreciation among a new generation (Anderson also recently appeared in a social campaign for cult luxury brand Jacquemus; expect her influence to be everywhere this year).

For leading New Zealand makeup artist Kiekie Stanners, Anderson was not only a beauty icon but a living example of the power and craft of her chosen career.

Getty Images Pam Anderson – an eternal style icon.

“Pam essentially embodied 90s femininity to me, much to my mother’s concern,” says Stanners. “Obviously Pam was incredibly beautiful, but once you learn the craft of makeup, and I mean really learn the old-school techniques of transforming a face you understand just how put together she was and how perfect her makeup application had to be.

Supplied/Getty Images Pamela Anderson’s autobiography Love, Pamela is now available on pre-order.

“The 90s were all about all the products, on all features of the face to lift, sculpt, chisel, contour, overdraw, elongate and then a full matte powder to set it all in place.”

According to Stanners, the classic Pammy look couldn’t be further from the minimalist “clean girl” beauty aesthetic, so be prepared to spend “at least two hours” in the makeup chair or following a YouTube tutorial.

And if you really want to make Anderson proud, choose cruelty free and vegan beauty products.