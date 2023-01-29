10 cool kidswear brands, chosen by a professional stylist and mum

*Zeenat Wilkinson is the founder of the online platform Sauce.

It is back to school season. If you’re looking for some fresh clothes for the young ones in your life, stylist and mother of one (with another on the way) Zeenat Wilkinson shares a few of her favourite local brands to know about.

At eight months pregnant, finding cool local kids' clothing brands is one of the activities that is currently bringing me lots of joy through all the third trimester discomfort and my diminishing social calendar.

In the past few years I’ve seen an influx of local children’s clothing brands for every age popping up on my Instagram feed. Some of it has ended up in my saved/to buy folder and my toddler’s growing wardrobe. I am currently justifying these purchases for my 2-year-old with another one en route, but some of it has also made great presents and been passed on to friends.

Our local brands are packed with cool designs, unisex aesthetics and longevity with high quality fabrics (even after soaking it for three days straight in stain removers).

Well-made, high-quality clothing that was once enjoyed by your little ones can eventually get passed on to other mothers – but they are so much more than hand-me-downs, they are gathered moments and memories with a promise of new ones. Here are some of my favourite brands to build forever memories with.

Bel & Bow

If you’ve been looking for nostalgic 80s stripes, jumpsuits, prints and summer knits, Bel & Bow is the right shop for you. Their designs remind me of my own wardrobe while growing up. Classic.

Ages: 6 months-6 years

Kokomo Store

Think 90s California, oversized shapes, skateparks and ice cream drips. The overall feel of this very cool children’s clothing brand launched in 2022. If you’re looking for a gender neutral brand that also produces sustainably, Kokomo might be a good start.

Ages: 2-9 years

Supplied L: Nostalgic stripes fromBel & Bo. R: Kokomo’s California beach styles.

Sonnie Store

Friends-turned-founders Eloise Shanahan and Ally Munro launched Sonnie Store to fill the gap for quality wardrobe staples they couldn't easily find for their boys. Quality fabrics, durable and 100% Gots-certified organic cotton. Expect tracksuits, T-shirts, shorts, hoodies, sweatshirts and more for both boys and girls.

Ages: 1-11 years

Tiny Dancers Wellington

Supplied Tiny Dancers Wellington makes cool Japanese-inspired styles in quality fabrics.

Founded by Nozomi Sakuma during lockdowns in 2020, in her studio in Wellington, Tiny Dancers is a wonderful small independent baby, kids and women’s clothing brand with cool Japanese-inspired styles and quality fabrics and prints. Every item is made to order and custom-made, for no additional cost.

Ages: 6 months-11 years ( as well as women’s sizing)

Sukou

Launched by a Kiwi mum Sophia Maclaurin in 2019, Sukou makes beautiful essentials and separates for little ones in vibrant colour palettes and classic prints. Made with natural fibres in Indonesia, where Maclaurin is based, but the store is catered to New Zealand shoppers with speedy delivery. @penylova and @sukou.mini

Ages: newborn-5 years

@sukou.mini and @penylova L: Vibrant essentials from Sukou. R: Vintage kid’s Levi’s from Minimalo Store.

Minimalo Store

Minimalo Store is the cutest vintage shop for (mostly denim) classics that are considered cool. Carefully sourced in Tokyo from brands such as New Balance, Levi’s, Oshkosh, Patagonia and more.

Smalls Store

Founded by Emma McLaughlin, Smalls Store is a pre-loved (and new), premium and luxury children’s clothing brand giving customers the ability to buy premium brands such as Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Veja and more in a sustainable way. The store is only on Instagram and the best way to purchase is via direct message.

Ages: newborn-7 years

Supplied Smalls Store offers parent’s premium brands in a more sustainable way.

Noni

Co-founded by two wonderful Bipoc mums and sisters Neha and Namrata Walia in Auckland, inspired by their little ones. Noni is all about minimal prints and designs that are perfect for making memories. The dino print is my personal favourite from the new season.

Ages: 3 months-5 years

Nature Baby

A New Zealand brand that is loved by all. Founded in 1998 with sustainable and natural products at the forefront, Nature Baby is now a household name for most Kiwi families.

Ages: newborn-6 years

Babu

A great place to shop if you’re looking for quality basics such as merino/cotton onesies, towels, bedding and more for your little ones. Babu’s founder Ali has a background in wound-care nursing and quality fabrics has been her focus from the get go.