Christopher Ulutupu uses clothing to disarm, but always with a feeling of ease

Through his video and performance works, Wellington-based artist Christopher Ulutupu, who is of Sāmoan, Niuean and German descent, tries to unpick Pacific stereotypes and dissect the impact of colonisation – themes that have a presence in the fashion realm too.

"If clothes are an extension of a person, I also believe that it acts as a mask as well," Ulutupu explains. "This mask allows for people to fit into different social/cultural groups, the trick is to understand how your mask works."

Alongside his work as an artist and costume designer, Ulutupu is employed part time as the arts in corrections adviser for Arts Access Aotearoa, a role which sees him advocate for access to the arts for prisoners and people serving community sentences.

"I wear shorts as an act of defiance and a way to disarm against those who are in charge of policy and legislation that create barriers for people accessing the arts.

"When I rock up to a meeting in shorts and people think to themselves that I am harmless and approachable. Once that is established I softly (and sometimes not so softly) make suggestions for change. Then convince them that it was their idea in the first place, because the chirpy brown guy in the shorts could never have come up with that plan right?"

My style is ‘winter top, summer bottom’. I play a lot of sports throughout the week, and wearing sports shorts and Crocs means I am always ready. On very, very special occasions or events, I might branch out and wear pants.

As a larger sized person, I often have to choose comfort over aesthetic. More recently though, I have noticed bigger brands becoming more size inclusive. However, my friends JPalm, Strange Stains and Jimmy D have been doing this for years, and with them, I get to have the best of both worlds.

Supplied Collage by Christopher Ulutupu.

The saying ‘beauty is pain’ does not bode well with me. I would be more inclined to say that beauty is how comfortable you feel in the clothes you choose to wear.

Similar to my own fashion mantra, I also design my costumes for the actors in my artwork to be comfortable or of that world. Costumes play a pivotal part in my work and the performance in my video works. If any of the actors feel uncomfortable in what they are wearing, it will impact on the performance they are trying to deliver.

My partner Haz buys all my clothes and he actually bought me this Nike vintage top from an op-shop. I wear it all the time now. I have been accused of sometimes being a label basher.

I have my favourite pink lavalava that I wear all the time but also doubles as a lampshade during the night time. We put it over a lamp and it gives this soft pink glow in my bedroom, which relaxes me

Supplied Christopher’s favourite pink lavalava / lampshade.

.I think I was always a little anti-fashion or the capitalist element at least of high fashion. When I was younger I would always be looking for secondhand versions of the latest trend, looking for items that were unique but understated.

This way of shopping was also not by choice. When I was a child I mainly wore hand-me-downs because I had a large extended family. My family didn’t have much, but when it came to clothing we were never without. The clothes were always a couple of sizes larger than my actual size. My dad would always say I would grow into them - he was never wrong.

I kind of dreaded mufti days at school. I have an early memory of when tearaway pants were the hottest trend. I would try to come up with any excuse not to go to school because I didn’t have a pair of tearaways. Around that time I was obsessed with brands such as Fubu and Lugz, especially their puffer jackets. I would love to get my hands on any Lugz gear.

Supplied Favourite hats, collage by Christopher Ulutupu.

I am a costume designer by trade and after every project I would end up with all these different leftover costumes. These costumes then would double as my wardrobe. I know a lot of costume designers who have a large range of clothing that also extends as their own wardrobe, it’s kind of an unspoken thing that exists among professional costume designers.

Recently I was at my brother-in-law’s rugby league game in Nelson and I was standing on the sidelines with my black Baggu tote bag. A couple of young guys looked at my tote bag and sniggered under their breath, “gayyyyy!!” Actually, lots of metrosexuals wear tote bags, but also, fair enough, I am gay I guess.

Supplied Favourite footwear, collage by Christopher Ulutupu.

My last pair of Crocs gave out after almost 11 years. I recently acquired some All-Terrain Crocs in black, but the velcro strap snagged off a couple of days ago, after only owning them for a couple of months. They don’t make things like they used to.

The oldest thing in MY wardrobe is a green camouflage top that my dad got from The Warehouse when I was 14 years old. It has the words “ Ha! Now you can’t see me” in white text.

Christopher’s Wishlist

Supplied Ulutupu’s current wishlist, featuring local designers JPalm and Karen Walker.

Karen Walker Centurion sunglasses, $221

Crocs classic hiker clogs, $120

The exceptional drop designer water by Elisabeth Pointon

Vetiver Regenerating Face Cream, $59, from Wellington Apothecary

JPalm Olga shirt, $589