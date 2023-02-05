Work to weekend: Five fresh ways to style your favourite blazer

Make your work wardrobe staple go the distance with these five styling tricks.

In the age of working from home and wardrobes becoming increasingly casual, the traditional concept of power dressing may feel a little outdated.

People give clothing its “power”, not the other way around – but it is true that sometimes, you need a little structure in your life and wardrobe.

Enter the blazer, of which you likely already have many. The clothing classic offers plenty of versatility, whether worn for work or the weekend, well-tailored or oversized, summer or winter – a style and option for every occasion, and style.

If you’re looking for new-season inspiration to update how you wear it, look to the runway, on the street, or in the shops.

BOLD & TONAL

Pick a colour and make a thing of it, matching your blazer to the rest of your ensemble. Bold shades will get you noticed - try green, blue, pink – but head-to-toe navy or beige offers instant chic.

Getty Images Street style on Tiffany Hsu, Alexander McQueen runway, Wynn Hamlyn jacket.

WITH JEANS

This combo is a style perennial, favoured by French it girls and those on the go. Lighter denim with a lightweight blazer worn loose and open over a shirt or blouse is a quick and easy styling trick.

Getty Images Street style on Jeanne Damas, Eftychia runway, Caroline Sills linen blazer.

OVERSIZED

The ultimate effortless look, and there are plenty of oversized blazers in stores right now. Wear over a plain white T-shirt and roll up the sleeves to the elbows for an 80s-inspired look that still looks modern.

Getty Images Street style on Aimee Song, Brandon Maxwell runway, Ruby blazer.

WITH A SKIRT

A simple but smart option for office days. Well-tailored, cropped blazers worn closer to the body help keep the look neat and tidy, whether worn with a full or pencil silhouette.

Getty Images Street style on Leonie Hanne, Tibi runway, Aje blazer.

OVER A DRESS

A slightly oversized blazer can help add some structure to a free-flowing dress – giving summer frocks a new lease of life.