How Aotearoa dresses: Street style at Waitangi

Crowds gathered in Waitangi this weekend to commemorate the 183rd anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, with ceremony, conversation and community in the spotlight.

Alongside the meaningful services and kōrero were community-focused events like markets and the annual waka parade, all returning after a hiatus last year due to Covid-19.

Pou Tiaki reporter Eda Tang and Stuff photographer Abigail Dougherty spent the weekend at Waitangi, talking to those in attendance and capturing some of the stories behind their outfits – from meaningful jackets to matching Crocs.

Paulina

Abigail Dougherty Paulina wears her te kara jacket, George Floyd shirt and carries her E.T. rock around the Waitangi Festival.

Paulina’s Te Kara jacket, worn over a George Floyd T-shirt, was given to her by her son. “We’ve got African bloodline in our ancestors. The jacket is in honour of our genealogy.”

She has been carrying around with her a rock, “found from a special place where our genealogy stays – Takou Bay.

“We go fishing there all the time and get mussels. My husband went fishing and came across this rock upon a low tide. He took it home, and I said ‘oh, that looks like E.T!’” The rock has since disappeared and reappeared a couple of times.

Tumoana

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tumoana is wearing a patterned shirt over a brown Chicago Bulls singlet with black shorts and white shoes.

“Everything’s from Culture Kings. I just threw it all together this morning. I’m a big fan of patterns. I love the American style and the UK-type rap, so that’s my style at the moment.”

Rachel and Matt Renata

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Rachel adorns a basic canvas of black top and brown pants with locally-made accessories and white patterned boots while Matt plays with a colourful purple palette to brighten up the overcast backdrop.

Rachel is wearing faux leather Missfits boots with a Māori pattern. “They give money to the artists who created them,” she says.

She’s also layering two pairs of earrings in each ear. ‘Ka Whawhai Tonu Matou’ goes across both sides and in one ear is a Remix recycled plastic huia feather earring with a piupiu earring in the other. “It does get a bit sore when you put them in... I just like to play.” Around her neck, a Kiri Nathan pounamu taonga.

Matt says he used to wear a lot of black and white. “But we haven’t been to Waitangi in a few years [and] I saw the clouds starting to come in, so why not just bring out a bit of colour?

“I’m all about second hand, so I don’t know whose [this] is, but I always try to wear second hand stuff.”

Autahi, Charley, Eden, Melody Brown, Tahurangi, Cohan, Ezra, Te Taonga

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Autahi, Charley, Eden, Melody Brown, Tahurangi, Cohan, Ezra, Te Taonga display a variation of neutral coloured Crocs.

These friends unanimously agree that Crocs are finally making a comeback. So much so that they didn’t plan to all be wearing the same footwear. Only Cohan says they’ve always been in fashion: “Since day one”.

Their favourite thing about Crocs? “They’re so comfortable,” says the group. “My feet can breathe”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff These friends didn’t plan to have matching footwear.

Simi and Kiri

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Four-year-old Kiri who is wearing green overalls over a pink top with pink sneakers and amber sunglasses. She holds the hand of her stylist, Simi.

Kiri’s favourite colour is green, as shown by her mossy green overalls. She wears amber sunglasses from an aunty (Simi’s sister), and completes the look with some messy space buns.

Simi dressed himself, though. He wears an Asos flannel, over his sister’s T-shirt. The outfit is balanced with some trusty Kmart shorts.