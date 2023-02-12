How Aotearoa dresses: Street style at Auckland Pride's art scene

What people wore to the opening night of photographer Fiona Clark's new exhibition Seen and Heard.

Photographer Fiona Clark's new exhibition Seen and Heard, put on in collaboration with The Charlotte Museum, celebrates the courage, strength, and tenacity of Aotearoa's lesbian communities across the 50 years since Gay Liberation.

On opening evening, reporter Tyson Beckett and photographer Abigail Dell'Avo went along to Studio One Toi Tū’s pop up space on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd to witness the collective spirit.

Seen and Heard is on show until February 23, as part of Auckland Pride Festival, which runs throughout February with various events.

Nat Stagg

Can you tell me about your outfit please?

This is a two-piece I picked up in Melbourne in a thrift shop. That feels very cliche to say but it's accurate. I love a full set. I am notorious for a full set but I can't help myself, I'm attached to them. These are some very old Birkenstocks that have a hole in the bottom.

Abigail Dell'Avo Nat Stagg and Catalina Núñez Elevancini.

Catalina Núñez Elevancini

Your pink and purple hair is incredible, can you tell me about the colour?

Well I've actually always wanted coloured hair and there was this neighbour who I was kind of friends with and I told them I wanted to have pink hair one day and she said: "Oh that won't suit your skin colour." I thought: "Screw you, I'm going to get pink hair eventually!" So in lockdown I started colouring it myself, bleaching it, bit by bit by bit and now I'm trying out all the colours I want. I'm going to go green next."

Abigail Dell'Avo Jacob McClintock and Hayden Long-Smith.

Jacob McClintock

What's in your bag?

I've got an empty vape packet, and the vape that I took out of the vape packet. I've got my wallet, my friend's ID from the other night because she didn't have a bag so I was holding it for her. I've got a spoolie for my eyebrows, it's stuck to the inside of the bag… And I've got the gum wrapper for the gum I'm eating right now so that I can throw it away later. Then, some lip balm, my keys and my earpods.

Hayden Long-Smith

Can you tell me about your outfit?

My ex bought these shoes, but they were too small for them so they gave them to me. I made my red socks match my red shirts that I got for a dollar at the op-shop. These shorts are from Hallensteins, they're just baggy shorts, they feel gender good.

Abigail Dell'Avo Karen Benson and Mac O’Sullivan.

Karen Benson

What do you love about Crocs so much?

You can wear them dancing, you can wear them boating, you can break into a run and they're so comfortable. I wore them across the desert in Arizona. At the moment I've only got maybe four pairs.

Are you into the Jibbitz [charm accessories] that you can get for them?

I tried them one time but they rubbed on my feet underneath so they're gone. Comfort is everything.

Mac O’Sullivan

Do you wear a lot of patterns?

I do. I love pattern. Loooove pattern. I feel like there's something about standing out a little bit more. Something about a hyper pattern with something really plain works really well together. Contrast works well.

Abigail Dell'Avo Isobel Cowie and Zach Harris.

Isobel Cowie

When did you get your first tattoo?

I got my first one when I was about 17, I think. I save up for maybe one big one a year. I got a lot more when I was 18, I'm 24 now. I was a little bit in my femme era when I was 18, I didn't know I was gay so I got a lot of flowers and stuff. Now I'm entering my edgy era, I suppose. I get a lot of compliments on them which is really sweet but I kind of hate some of the ones I get compliments on, so…

Zach Harris

What do you do for work?

I'm an electrical engineer.

And what do you do for fun?

Ooh. I like to play football. I like to... drink beers with my friends. And, what's one more thing? General fitness.

Abigail Dell'Avo Photographer Fiona Clark.

Fiona Clark

How does it feel having the camera pointed back at you?

I’m not very good at it, no. You get used to it after a few years but I'm still not used to it, believe it or not. For me it’s about the images I make. I’m serious when I make images. A serious artist. That might sound odd but that’s how I feel.

Abigail Dell'Avo Tash van Schaardenburg and Marg Chapman.

Tash van Schaardenburg

I noticed that you've matched the orange [with the hat and sneakers]. Is that your favourite colour to wear?

I'm always throwing on the orange and grey. It's that late-90s club culture aesthetic. They were always throwing the grey and orange together, it's a great combo.

Marg Chapman

When did you first meet Fiona?

We go back quite some time. I got to know her through a couple of friends of mine. Fiona has put a lot of her life into the work she does and she doesn't get the recognition that I feel she should have – not that Fiona would say that, but her friends do.

Can you tell me about your T-shirt?

A couple of gay friends of mine, ladies, I seem to have a lot of gay lady friends, they bought it back from Aussie. It says “I Can't Even Think Straight”.

Abigail Dell'Avo Daljé Baker Chantung and Annie Mein.

Daljé Baker Chantung

Are you not hot in your knitwear?

No. No, I literally had something on before this and I took it off and I'm so glad. I always look at the weather when I wake up and I saw it might be overcast and usually I wear shorts, but I went for pants today.

Annie Mein

It seems like you know a lot of people in the room tonight.

"I guess that happens once you're 50-something. Gay NZ is a small scene and I've been playing in bands, performing and exhibiting in all sorts of community events over the past 20 years, including a couple of years in the early 2000s doing Drag King characters.

The friendships from this creative community have now lasted 25-30 years. It's wonderful to be at an event like this and see parts of our lives acknowledged and celebrated. It was such a different pre-digital era. It's also wonderful to see young folk here being interested in the whakapapa of gender and queerness in Aotearoa.

Abigail Dell'Avo Lois Fletcher-Cush and Matt McLean.

Lois Fletcher-Cush

Nice shoes!

Thanks, I just bought them back from a trip. My mother-in-law said "nice Crocs", which was sort of horrifying.

Matt McLean

What brings you here tonight?

I know the photographer. Fiona and I went to art school together back in the 1970s. We were very close in those days, a really tight-knit group - some of whom are here tonight. I'm a clay artist mostly.