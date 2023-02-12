90s cargo pants are back. Here's how top NZ stylists are wearing them

Those of a certain age may be having flashbacks to their youth, with the return of cargo pants to fashionable shelves. Once favoured by girl bands such as All Saints and TLC, J.Lo and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, these new cargo versions offer an off-duty, utilitarian response to all those high-waisted, loose fit tailored trousers.

From classic khaki to contemporary denim, heavily pocketed to minimalist, there are plenty of versions for whatever level of confidence you have in committing to the throwback look. The next step in the Y2K influenced trend? The midi cargo skirt…

How should I style them?

“For a modern look that’s more refined than the silhouettes of the noughties, proportion is key. To balance out a voluminous leg, opt for form-fitting tops – make the cargos your statement and pair them with pieces that are minimal and fuss-free.” - Courtney Joe

“I go for a high waist style (no more low slung for me) and wear them with a high neck tank, slides, and an open shirt. Easy, but I always feel put together.” - Tori Ambler

“I like to juxtapose classic styling with a youthful (and kind of hilarious) fashion statement such as cargos. A lightweight cardigan and cute flats give a pretty edge to pants that otherwise could look very casual. On warmer days I would go for a cotton button up and thin strappy sandals for a similar effect. Add a pair of pearl studs and a feminine handbag you can sling over your shoulder and the look is complete.” - Chloe Hill

“My Y2K self would pair them with a giant hoodie or shirt knotted around my waist and with a cowl neck crop top, chunky sneakers and my hair loaded with butterfly clips. However cargo pants today are slightly wider in the leg, so as an adult I would wear something more fitted on your top half to balance out the silhouette. And overcompensate the casualness by wearing something more formal such as a blazer and adding cute strappy heels for juxtaposition.” - Sarah Stuart

What should I be looking for when shopping for a pair?

“The most important thing is the length. If you are planning on wearing them with flats, you'll need to make sure they don't touch the ground (cargos are already low key enough without getting ripped at the hem) but also not too cropped either. The perfect length is less than a centimetre off the ground, unless you are going for a deliberately cropped look!” - CH

“Look to the fit of your favourite relaxed jean or trouser and seek out a similar cargo cut – whether that’s high, mid or low waisted, or an oversized or slim fit. Detail is key here too – if you’re a minimalist, then less is more. For the maximalists out there, look for unique pocketing, contrast stitching and statement zips.” - CJ

“Will you wear them more than 10 times? Look for something you’ll thrash.” - TA

“Think about the fabric and what part of your figure you want to accentuate. If you have curves, go with a softer fabric with stretch. If you are more angular I would go for a fabric with less stretch and structure. Pocket placement is also key! The higher the pocket, the longer the leg looks.” - SS

