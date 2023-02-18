Bust out the costume jewellery, bling is back in vogue

There is a “more is more” approach to jewellery going on at the moment. It’s not new – and it’s not strictly limited to followers of fashion. Take what has recently been earmarked by Vogue as the trend they’re calling double-watching (yes, you’ve got it: wearing two watches at once.) Fidel Castro, Drake, Bill Murray along with Princess Diana and Billie Eilish have all been spotted at some point or other, doubling up their timepieces.

Unless, like General Schwarzkopf during the 1991 Gulf War, you really need to keep an eye on dual time zones, the idea of wearing two watches might come across a touch excessive. But when has the idea of “too much” ever got in the way of fashion?

In the 1920s Coco Chanel famously layered on both real and costume jewellery; mixing ropes of pearls and gilt chains, stacking up cuffs and pinning on brooches studded with twinkling stones. It wasn’t just an exercise in ostentation. At that time, only those who couldn’t afford the real thing wore fake jewellery. Chanel could, and by making her hi-low mix fashionable, she not only broke the rules but paved the way for chic-at-any price. It was altogether radical.

I’m not sure that the selfies taken by Nicola Peltz Beckham, which show her casually stacking a couple of Cartier Panthere watches on one arm, along with bracelets and what looks like the odd hair scrunchie, are quite so revolutionary but they certainly reflect the current passion for piling it all on.

Prada may have recently launched a fine jewellery line made with recycled gold and precious stones (including some hefty chains that look too big to be real, although they are), but it’s significant that the overstated jewellery on the majority of catwalks this summer was big and bold and clearly costume.

Getty Images Left: Nicola Peltz Beckham stacks Cartier Panthere watches. Right: Coco Chanel layered real and costume jewellery.

For instance, the dazzlingly super-sized look-at-me earrings at Tom Ford grab the attention with a can-do kind of camp. If you are handy with a sewing machine and deft with a pot of glue, you could probably run up a version of these shoulder-grazing, sequinned hoops at home.

At LaQuan Smith, the armfuls of lucite bangles and a ring the size of a doughnut look extravagant in scale but the message is one of sculpture and form rather than flashing price tags. Similarly, the chunky chains hung with filmy flowers at Collina Strada looked punkish and brutal: more like basic hardware than precious metal.

The abundance of exuberant expression marks a creative step away from the riches of bling: all price points welcome.

