Lunchtime Shop: Cool lunch boxes that'll encourage you to take your own to work

If buying no more expensive workday lunches was one of your resolutions this year, these stylish lunch boxes will help keep you motivated to stay on track – and will also help reduce waste.

Meals in Steel tiffin lunchbox, $49

This Indian style tiffin lunch box is made from 100% stainless steel, which keeps hot or cold food at an ideal temperature and can be stacked together. Perfect for carrying rice, curry and a cooling yoghurt.

It is dishwasher and freezer safe – just remember not to put it in the microwave!

Smash eco bento box, $35 (on sale)

Made from durable stainless steel, this bento boasts a large 1400ml capacity and features five spacious compartments, great for separating your meals and snacks.

The glass-like lid creates a leakproof closure for extra peace of mind while on the go.

Yeti day trip lunch box, $130

If you’re serious about protecting your lunch, look no further than this heavy-duty insulated option.

Ideal for travel, this rock-solid and water-resistant case keeps food fresh for hours, so you’re guaranteed to be packing a lunch you’ll actually look forward to.

LunchBots portable salad bowl, $19 (on sale)

If you’re a BIG salad for lunch type of person, this six-cup bowl from LunchBots will be your best friend.

Enjoy your leafy greens anywhere you go in this sturdy stainless steel bowl that’s guaranteed not to leak. Never worry about dressing spills again!

Avanti insulated lunch bag, $50

It’s the kind of lunch bag Outrageous Fortune’s Cheryl West might carry, if she was the homemade lunch-carrying type.

Generously sized and insulated to keep your food warm or cool, simply fill it with whatever you fancy and carry it in style.

Frank Green 3-tier insulated bento box, $88

Three stackable compartments to keep your favourite foods fresh and separated. Pack hot food in one, and cold food in another, and watch the possibilities stack up as you create the lunch menu of your dreams.

