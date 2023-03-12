How to wear a crop top, according to a stylist

Everything old is new again. But that doesn’t mean you have to follow the same rules twice. The midriff moment is “back”, and the dramatic rise of hemlines seen on the runway, red carpet and in stores makes a convincing case for the return of playful crop tops to our everyday wardrobes.

Arguably one of the most defining (and divisive) fashion trends of the 90s and 00s, the style staple adopted by 90s supermodels, all-girl pop bands and Friends’ Rachel Green has found a new light in the wake of optimistic post-pandemic dressing and the burgeoning body positivity movement.

While the crop top renaissance might have you crying, “ugh, as if!”, there are a number of refreshing ways to style the trend, taking small cues from those who perfected the look in its heyday (Cher Horowitz included) and combining them with an energy that’s equal parts fun and sophisticated.

BRIDGE THE GAP

Unlike the bralette-style crop tops sported by female musical icons of the 90s – Britney, Madonna and Gwen Stefani, to name a few – wearing a crop top isn’t reserved for those about to break out in song. In 2023, think less Sporty Spice, more Posh and choose long-line crops that end at the smallest part of your waist, rather than your underbust.

Pair these with high-waisted skirts and tailored trousers with classic waistband detailing for a refined look that’s both modern and understated.

For the bold few who dare to bare, try “midriff flossing” – a trend brought to life on the spring summer runways of 2020 and 2021 thanks to designers such as Supriya Lele, Christopher Esber and Jacquemus – look for two-piece crop top ensembles, which adorn the abdomen with cut-out hemlines and waistbands, plus artful tie fastenings to wrap around your midriff, bridging the gap between top and bottom.

LAYER UP

Supplied Cher Horowitz knew how to layer crop tops with style.

For many, the idea of a bare belly is a daunting prospect. But don’t let fear hinder your ability to don the trend – crop tops are just as effective when layered with pieces under and over.

Local designer Rachel Mills provides stylish solutions for layering, with lots of options to pair a crop with one of the brand's best-selling bodysuits or camisoles underneath.

Look to the runway for a dose of layered crop top inspo – a pop of colour can add a point of interest to an otherwise neutral outfit, such as the azure blue shirting worn under cropped cable knits in Miu Miu Spring 2022. For an extra layer, top the look off with a relaxed, undone blazer or bomber jacket.

Going out? Loose, sheer over-tops can instantly dress up an otherwise plain crop top and bring a hint of drama to your evening ensemble.

OPPOSITES ATTRACT

It’s all about balance. Play with proportion when styling crop tops – if you’re choosing a cropped and boxy up top, offset this silhouette with a slim, tapered bottom. And for a more fitted crop top, consider maximising the volume on your bottom half.

It’s a tried and true formula that Zendaya knows well, and her preference for crop tops on the red carpet never fails to miss a beat – most notably her Valentino cropped silk shirt and sequin skirt combo from the 2022 Oscars. Taking note from Sharon Stone’s 1998 Oscars look, Zendaya’s pearlescent silk shirt offers a hint of volume in the cropped body and sleeve, and is purposefully balanced by the sleek line of her trailing sequin skirt.

The same could be applied when it comes to balancing texture and detail. For crop top looks that are less “going out” and more everyday, have fun with contrasting textures. Pair a fluffy, cropped cardigan with a sharp tailored trouser, and a loose-fit denim jean with a crisp cropped shirt – to artfully find a balance between the two that reads effortless yet chic.

