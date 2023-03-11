Buckle up: Statement belts are back for 2023

Of the thousands of outfits shown in the latest designer collections for next winter, there was one simple, stylish Gucci look that made me nostalgic. It comprised of a shrunken black jumper pulled over a crisp white shirt that had been tucked into a pair of loose tailored black trousers that fell with long hems over white sneakers.

The jumper was cropped above the waist, drawing all eyes to two gleaming gold Gucci interlinked G’s forming the buckle of a statement belt riding low on the hips. The combination of retro references (the hipster trousers, the sneakers, the shrunken sweater) and everyday white with black (easy, ultra-wearable) were appealing, but it was the glossy belt that elevated a 90s riff to something a whole lot more chic.

Statement belts are back. It started on the summer catwalks. At Diesel, diamante-buckle belts were worn low and came with a corset style addition growing up to cinch the waist. Gigantic belts went alongside out-sized zippers, a play on proportion at Louis Vuitton. At Versace, belts were studded and came with futuristic buckles.

Worn at the waist, hips or in some cases across the body, these days it matters less where you put the belt, it just needs to have impact.

READ MORE:

* 8 style lessons we can learn from Cate Blanchett

* Yes, Crocs are cool. Here’s why

* Bust out the costume jewellery, bling is back in vogue



Dakota Johnson and Rita Ora have been drawn to the quirk-factor of a bold belt. Individual taste is all, which makes the local charity shop an ideal place to trawl for them. You might find a cast-off cult status belt a la Gucci, discover the charm of worn leather or someone else’s vintage chains: the point is to channel your preference.

When it comes to statement belts, local designers are ahead of the game. “It’s giving mermaid vibes, which I’m always keen on,” says Jasmin Sparrow of her label’s Mother of Pearl braided belt (from $450).

With its eye-catching shell and knotted cord ties, it’s the best combination of artistic ingenuity and local products. “It’s been a really good seller for us. We had Glen Prentice on the team and he developed the knot motif. The shells and cord were sourced from a local supplier. I came up with the gold plate or sterling silver moulds for the caps on the ends of the cords. Overall it was a nod to nature and finding ways to incorporate really beautiful shells into our collection,” says Sparrow.

At Mahsa, the designer Mahsa Willis has been selling a belt that’s a cross between a Japanese obi and a waspie corset for some time. Fastening the Obi belt ($160) over one of her gently billowing dresses gives some dramatic structure, but there are other ways to wear it.

Supplied Belts by Mahsa (left), Deadly Ponies (top right) and Jasmin Sparrow.

“Put over a pair of jeans and a shirt it elevates it all in a quiet sort of way. There’s an element of playfulness there, too,” says Willis. “Simple design sometimes has the most impact. I also like that you can roll it up and it sits beautifully in your environment, like an art piece.”

And why not use a belt as art? After all, having taken a brief straw poll, it seems as though people hang onto their belts for an awfully long time. “It’s the same as investing in a pair of shoes or handbag,” says Willis. “If you’re buying something quite heritage and conservative, it’s going to last. I bought a beautiful Margaret Howell olive belt. There’s something about the width of the leather, the colour and the simplicity of the buckle that will work for me forever because all the details are bang-on.”

Liam Bowden of Deadly Ponies put the focus on lasting style when designing the Wide belt ($229). “I wanted to create a signature and timeless unisex style that could be carried through the seasons…If cared for correctly, it has the ability to last a lifetime,” says Bowden.

“I also think less is more, so the piece must be wearable no matter the occasion.” Its belt is handcrafted out of excess bovine leather, the buckle is 100% brass and it’s, “able to be melted down and used time and time again,” he explains. “Which is another step towards our company goal of zero waste”.

Choose a belt that speaks of your individuality and you may well use it for life: a personal spin on zero waste.