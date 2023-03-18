How to wear an elasticated waistband and still look chic

If you’re still doubting the aesthetic appeal of an elasticated waistband: try one. Once you start, it’s a comfortable habit that’s hard to quit.

There was a time when wearing clothes with an elasticated waistband signalled that you’d given up on fashion, let everything go. Look around today and that concept seems ridiculously outdated: now stretchy waists belong in the cool camp.

Designers love them: they are effective shorthand for athleisure and utility. Just look at the stretch-factor that topped the glitzed-up track pants on the Tom Ford runway, or the softly elasticised stripe of cream and grey mimicking sporty undies peeking above the waist of a flannel skirt and patch-pocket bum bag at Miu Miu.

There are plenty of big names who seem to appreciate the generosity of a waistband that yields. Off duty, Jennifer Lopez likes to wear a matching tracksuit and she’s extended the theme with double linen: matching baggy pants to a cropped linen top, both shirred at the waist.

READ MORE:

* Buckle up: Statement belts are back for 2023

* 8 style lessons we can learn from Cate Blanchett

* Yes, Crocs are cool. Here’s why



Rihanna likes a stretchy high-low combo and is a past-master at putting sweatpants with heels. Billie Eilish sells her own range of shorts and trousers all featuring the pull-on, pull-off detail that signals sports-style.

Getty Images Off duty, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez are fans of stretchy styles.

Why this penchant for easy wear? Looking back, you only have to see how people have been dressing since lockdown: the rise of athleisure and the move towards muted, wafty clothes such as the ubiquitous linen trousers that double as pyjama pants.

We’ve seen an explosion of long dresses, particularly those with puffed sleeves and tiered skirts, gently gathered in by an elastic at the waist. Recently, the 90s-inspired bias-cut silk skirts that have made a reappearance, all fall from a bounce-back band.

It’s worth noting here that the current fashion landscape enthusiastically incorporates every style tribe, so at the same time that the practical and efficient pull-on waist has become popular, so too has its polar opposite: the statement belt. The latter is all about a strict, look-at-me cinch, the former is not only notoriously forgiving, but also puts a utilitarian spin on things – a trend that’s going to be big news come winter.

One local label is synonymous with functional style and the details that go with it. “We’ve always embraced ease and comfort,” says Emma Wallace, managing director of Kowtow. “We’ve been doing elasticated waists for years and years, it’s a bit of a trademark of the brand.”

So important is it, that they use a special certified natural rubber and organic cotton that fits with their circular fashion values. She picks out their culottes, $249, and wide leg pants, $169, as best-selling examples.

Another local brand that’s big on elasticated waists is Gregory. Look at its Isabella dress, $429, and you’ll see how incorporating one can look both elegant and modern.

At Assembly Label, its pared back separates often involve practical elastic – the depth of the waistband becomes a design feature on its Nilsa pants, $145.

Wallace has a theory about why stretch has become desirable. “During the pandemic people were allowed to wear comfortable clothes all day long and it changed people’s relationship with clothing. People started dressing for themselves… The sense in fashion now is that it’s not just about what you put on but really how you feel: the elasticated waistband is part of that.”

The fact that designers have recognised the consumer’s comfort craving and put their creative lens to it benefits both parties. Following the surge in online shopping during the pandemic, the ease of elastic has proven a win-win, offering a flexibility of fit that suits both the fashion house and its customers.

A note to potential shoppers: check the elastic is not just floating in its casing but secured with stitches (you can usually tell by gently pulling it), that way you’ll avoid your elastic doubling over and becoming a mean pinch.

For any who still doubt the aesthetic appeal of an elasticated waistband: try one. Once you start, it’s a comfortable habit that’s hard to quit.