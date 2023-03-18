How NZ dresses: Kiwi music fans at Homegrown

Low key, relaxed summer street ware was the theme at Homegrown in the capital on Saturday.

Artists from all corners of New Zealand’s eclectic music scene converged on Wellington’s waterfront for Homegrowns’s annual showcase of Kiwi music.

Music institutions like Shihad, Gin Wigmore, Shapeshifter, Dave Dobbyn and the Feelers will be joined by the newer, pop bands like Drax Project and Mitch James, New Zealand’s version of Ed Sheeran.

The event, which wasn’t held last year due to Covid, sold out on Friday night but has been running since 2008. It sold out on Friday night – suggesting a strong domestic appetite for local tunes.

Here are some of the outfits that caught Stuff’s eye:

