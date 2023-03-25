Why you need an AFB (Airy Fairy Blouse) in your wardrobe

The very specific – and flattering – style is here to stay, says Samantha Murray Greenway.

Sometimes common sense prevails. When an item of clothing continues to linger long after the broader fashion moment has passed, it means a consensus has been reached: it’s loved regardless of whether or not it’s “in”. It happened with bootleg jeans. It happened with fleece boots. Now it’s the turn of the Airy Fairy Blouse (AFB).

The people have spoken. The catwalks might be striding towards minimalism, but in real life, the AFB lives on. The item we’re talking about is the kind of top made from fine, often slightly filmy, soft fabric, possibly with some shirring, maybe a frilled sleeve, a tie or a shoulder detail.

It might have some pin-tucks, a bit of embroidery or a print. It’s not meant to look shiny and new, but like some clever take on a 1970s find, perhaps delicately pre-loved. Perhaps this is why it’s had such lasting appeal – combining a femininity that’s not too girly and, among all the vintage detail, a bit of an interesting edge.

The AFB has been around a while. In Europe, every French girl’s favourite rock chic designer, Isabel Marant has cornered the market. She’s been doing a fine line in AFBs since the early 2000s. In New Zealand, walk into a Karen Walker store and you’ll see that, alongside choice imported sneakers, the AFB seems to be quietly taking over.

Because they’ve been popular for years, now you can find them racked up at designer recycling shops. I spotted one young woman carefully compiling an armful of AFBs to take into the changing room at my local recently.

The style saw a resurgence as part of the prairie girl look a couple of years ago (all those tiny floral prints and puffed sleeves) and then came the yen for volume and tiered silhouettes. When a fashion item lasts (in this case, long after the initial trend hit) it makes sense on many levels – from the wallet to the woman and our communal sense of responsibility (the damage caused by throwaway fashion is well-documented).

It works in line with the individual rather than the fashion cycle (after all why buy the colour/length/look of the season if it doesn’t work for you?).

In this case in particular, it works for every woman. “There’s enough variety out there that you can find one to suit you,” says Emma Main, co-founder of Maman, a neighbourhood and online boutique in Remuera, Auckland. It stocks a wealth of international labels, including Zadig & Voltaire and Ulla Johnson, both purveyors of the AFB.

“It’s a fine balance of print, volume and detail. Some women look good with a frill, some prefer collarless or a flutter sleeve. There are so many options - prints, florals and block colours...”

They also come at a variety of price points. Seed’s voile yoke frill blouse ($110) is an AFB that checks all the boxes, with volume through the body (plenty of fabric to tuck or not), pretty stitching, frilled sleeves and a skinny tie.

Karen Walker’s floaty Jessica top ($215) has sweet button detailing and a retro print. Ulla Johnson’s Lilli top with its double-frill sleeve and beautiful print will set you back $499.

Main points out that with their fine fit and detailing, Johnson’s AFBs have become collectables. “People wear them for years. Ulla has launched a pre-loved section on her website because even the vintage styles are still so in demand.”

Buy to last and Maine says you’ll discover that, “Just like a T-shirt, a blazer and good denim, the soft blouse is one of those great foundational pieces, mainly because it makes dressing easy and comfortable. You don’t feel trussed-up but look relaxed and elevated at the same time.”

As designer Isabel Marant recently remarked, her style revolves around what she describes as a French concept. “It is the idea that clothes are kept, and lived in, and laid-back, and not trying so hard.” Long live the AFB: a gentle style that lasts.