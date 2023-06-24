Rihanna steps down as CEO of her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand

Rihanna is handing over the reins of the inclusive lingerie company she launched in 2018.

Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand she co-founded in 2018.

The singer and entrepreneur announced the role would be filled by Hillary Super, the former chief executive of US retailer Anthropologie Group, as first reported by Vogue Business.

“​​It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna said in a statement.

“This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

READ MORE:

* Rihanna's baby bump is star of Pharrell William's fashion billboard

* Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy name finally revealed

* Rihanna will be the voice of Smurfette in new movie



Rihanna will remain in a leadership role with the company, as its executive chair.

When Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018, it was touted as an “inclusive” line, carrying a wide range of sizes. In 2020, the line expanded to include a men’s collection.

The brand is also famous for the annual Savage X Fenty show, which uses a diverse range of models. All five shows so far have been choreographed by Kiwi dancer Parris Goebel, who won an Emmy award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety Or Reality Programming for the 2021 show.

Supplied The Savage X Fenty show in 2020.

In 2021, Forbes revealed Rihanna had become a billionaire, with the overwhelming majority of her wealth attributed to the success of her Fenty Beauty brand, and the rest to Savage X Fenty and earnings from her career in music and film.

The following year, at the age of 34, she was named the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US, with a reported net worth of US$1.4 billion.