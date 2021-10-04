Four easy looks to get you through all stages of lockdown

I get it: if you’re in Auckland, you’re still in lockdown, and you can’t really go anywhere. Why bother getting dressed up? Pyjamas and activewear it is!

I fully support wearing anything you like to get you through this time – it’s a pandemic after all.

However if, like me, you get a little bit down in the doldrums staying at home all the time, a little bit of fashion fun might help cheer you up.

On the days when you can be bothered (or have a zoom and need to fake it!), try some of these easy ways to lift your fashion game.

READ MORE:

*The celebrity stylists of the 90s and our body image hangover

*Five shopping habits that are holding you back

*How to manage your wardrobe when your body keeps changing

*Seven ways to make the what to wear decision easier

Add some structure

The track pant suit is the perfect excuse to stay comfy but still look smart: stretchy pants topped with a T-shirt and blazer (the ultimate wardrobe staple).

Try it with any pair of trackies and a blazer over top, and reignite that ‘work from home’ ethic that’s started to dwindle.

Accessorise

If you have an online meeting and it feels a bit too hard, keep your top half plain and add a bright accessory like earrings or a necklace. Or just try some bright lipstick to make you feel ‘dressed’.

No one knows you have your fuzzy slippers on, and honestly as this lockdown starts to drag, I’m sure no one cares! These earrings (above) are from New Zealand label Lover Lover.

READ MORE:

* The Ensemble Edit: Eight cool new things this week

* Tanya Barlow's step-by-step morning skincare routine for glowing skin

* What to wear to get your Covid-19 vaccination

* Five things to remove from your wardrobe right now



Be your own sunshine

Humans have a physiological response to colour.

Want to cheer up your bubble mates (and yourself)? Put on a bright outfit and bring some sunshine into your home.

Go all out (but stay in)

Channel Hilary Barry’s #FormalFriday and dress up to the nines. Get your kids involved and challenge your extended family to see who can get the fanciest for your next group zoom. My sparkly ensemble here is from Taking Shape.

If you find yourself in an organising frenzy (be honest, you’ve already attacked the pantry) why not tackle your overflowing wardrobe and purge it of items you’re not going to wear anytime – lockdown or not!

Consider donating your clothes to charities such as Koha Apparel, Everlasting or Dress for Success and know that you’re helping support others in the community that might need it on the other side of lockdown.

Monique Doy is an Auckland-based stylist and owner of Dressing Up. She specialises in working with women size 14 and above.