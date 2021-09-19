Sonia Gray uses fashion to express herself in her diverse roles

Sonia Gray is a master of reinvention. The long-time Lotto presenter began her career as a model before moving into acting – her role as the villain on Shortland Street is legendary.

These days she’s busy hunting and fishing on the television show Kai Safari, and interviewing cricketers as part of Spark Sport’s broadcast team.

Sonia recently returned to acting with a role in the upcoming Netflix movie The Royal Treatment (filmed in Dunedin, due for release early next year), and is currently working on a documentary about neuro-diverse children for TVNZ. The project is inspired by her daughter Inez, who is on the autism spectrum.

Clothes play a supporting role in all of Sonia’s roles, whether it be helping to visually describe a character or dressing her for a presenting role. Going from her Kai Safari gumboots to high heels for Lotto is a contrast she embraces. A self-confessed fashion junkie, Gray is also a supporter of New Zealand designers and values the joy and confidence that a favourite piece of clothing or accessory can conjure.

Three items I would like to own

Adrian Hailwood Helena handbag, I cannot wait to slip this beauty over my shoulder! Adrian Hailwood nails it again.

Curio Noir Tobacco Night, I don’t wear perfume much these days, but this one is too good to pass up. Tiffany, the owner, is a genius, and a gorgeous wahine to boot.

This top and skirt from Ruby is a beauty. I wore it on the Lotto draw recently and fell in love. I’m planning on buying the set for summer.

Five things I own and love

I bought this Helen Cherry dress in 2007, and I still pull it out every summer. Big ups to New Zealand designers for making timeless pieces – they’re worth every penny!

I found this vintage rabbit fur coat at my local Red Cross shop in Sandringham a few years ago. The best $20 I’ve ever spent!

I love Zoe and Morgan, not just for their stunning jewellery but for their beautiful kaupapa (philosphy), and the love and thought that goes into all of their pieces. These Chimi earrings fill me with joy every time I put them on.

Ricky Wilson / Stuff Gray is a self-described "cricket tragic".

I still can’t quite believe what the Black Caps managed to achieve this year. It’s been one hell of a ride for cricket tragics like myself! Consequently my Steady the Ship Captains hat (and other Black Caps merchandise) has been on high rotation.

Ricky Wilson / Stuff Gray in the Stella blouse from The Luxe Edit.

It was love at first sight for me and this linen shirt. It’s the Stella blouse from The Luxe Edit, which is owned by my super talented friends Nic and Paula. I love tartan and I know I’ll be wearing it for many years to come.