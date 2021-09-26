I'm over wire: The case for ditching underwire bras

Opinion: The first lockdown last year started me on a comfort-seeking journey. I’ve always been a fan of clothes that feel as good to wear as they look, but apart from switching to knickers in natural fibres, I’d never properly considered the comfort level of my underwear.

That’s despite the fact that removing my underwire bra – unhooking it, and pulling it out my sleeve without taking off my top – was the first thing I did when I arrived home each day. That’s not the way you act with a comfortable garment.

Videris Videris’ bras are designed for both comfort and support.

But when you’re home all day, what do you do? I, like many other women, thought that soft cup bras were only suitable for women with compact, fit-in-your-hand sized boobs. Those of us who could fill a dinner bowl with our mammaries are told we need support, and that an underwire is the way to get it.

Not true, says Elisha Watson, the founder of Nisa, which makes organic cotton bralettes, among other underwear items. After years of discussions, feedback from customers, and fittings in Nisa’s workroom, Watson is somewhat of an expert on the subject.

“I think a lot of people go through this discovery process when they’re breastfeeding, or they’ve had cancer – they’ve had some event in their life where they can’t do wires any more.

“Then there are the people who have never been happy with underwires – even the concept is repulsive to them. We get a really good mix of both. But the funny thing about the event-based people is that they usually don’t go back into the camp where they want to wear an underwire. Dare I say, it’s a one-way street.”

A deep dive through reviews of Nisa’s Albertine bralette confirms this: “This is by far the comfiest bra I’ve ever had!” writes Nyssa, “I have quite large boobs (14DD) and the size L fits perfectly. It’s great to find a comfy wireless bra which still offers good support for general day-to-day activities.”

I put it to Watson that the way your boobs sit can make or break an outfit. She acknowledges that getting used to the way your breasts move and sit in your clothes takes some getting used to when you ditch padding and underwires.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Nisa founder Elisha Watson says switching to a cotton bralette makes you feel “a million times better.”

“You start off saying underwires are what I need to go out in public and be OK,” she says, “but as time goes on, you realise there are these other ways of being. And then you’re like, yeah my boobs do look a little different from when I was in a wire and when I was padded, but they definitely don’t look any worse, and I feel a million times better.

“The more it becomes normal not to have a perfectly spherical breast, the more people will get into it.” Other benefits include the ability to nap comfortably in soft cup bras, and general longevity: there’s no wire to break through the fabric, which is often how traditional bras meet their end.

For nurse and whole health coach Jacqui O’Connor, the journey from full-time underwire wearer, to sports bra only underwire, then full-time soft cup wearer, began after meeting her neighbour Chloé Julian. Chloé is the designer behind Videris bras.

“When I got to know Chloé I was like, I need to know more!” O’Connor and her two daughters were all underwire bra wearers, “we didn’t know any different,” she says. When Videris launched they were all immediate converts, and she says it has made shopping for each other on Christmas and birthdays a cinch.

“I’m used to an element of freedom now. I’ve breastfed two kids and there they are,” she says, gesturing to her chest and referring to the lower hanging profile of a soft cup. “There’s no way I’d go back to underwires.” She’s even got her mother into Videris’ Sarah bra, which comes with a thicker strap, ideal for a heavy bust.

Her mother used to wear an 18DD bra and has had a partial mastectomy. She was unsure at first, but after two days wearing it, she’s also come around.

As for me, ditching the underwire has been a surprisingly uplifting experience. I’m the proud owner of two Videris bras these days, and I’m used to a gentle jiggle if I run across the street. And as soon as I’m able to safely cross regions, I’m heading to Wellington to be fit for a custom-made Nisa soft cup bra. I can hardly wait.