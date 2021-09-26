New school: The evolution of preppy fashion

Preppy is finding a fresh and appreciative audience, who are moving it on to something far more inclusive.

From cottagecore to dark academia and everything in between, the internet’s appetite for “aesthetics” – or defining your style personality through whatever visual subculture you identify with most – has felt, at times, insatiable.

But there is one classic look that has found its way back into the spotlight again, one of those heritage trends that comes around in circles, and is now being embraced by a fresh generation who want to dress like “new money” – the 2021 version of preppy.

Since it was popularised in the 1980s, the preppy look has drawn on the dress of those who attended private – or preparatory – schools in the United States. Key wardrobe items soon became symbols of wealth, gentility and prestige.

Crisp shirts, cashmere sweaters, chinos, corduroy trousers, monograms, cardigans, wool blazers, sweater vests and loafers are all hallmarks of this look, and are also, incidentally, what fashion loves to declare as “the classics”.

Since the 80s, preppy’s popularity has come and gone, typically acting as a sort of backlash to maximalist trends that came before it. But this time around, the preppy comeback feels different.

There are the expected markers of a return: the wardrobe of the Gossip Girl remake, designer Thom Browne’s tailoring worn by the likes of Ella Emhoff, a new generation’s obsession with the style of Princess Diana (though she is actually Sloane-y, a uniquely British version of preppy).

But preppy is also acknowledging its own (monogrammed) baggage. It may be “classic”, but its focus on the style of the privileged has typically offered a pretty narrow, and white, viewpoint. If preppy is considered to be all about “good taste”, whose taste is it?

In a viral TikTok video, Anna of the account Dead Hollywood explained why she found the redux of the “old money” aesthetic so boring. “It’s the absence of something,” she commented, reflecting on its legacy of racism and fatphobia. “It’s the absence of flesh, the absence of Blackness, the absence of extravagance.”

That questioning is valid. But it’s important to note that various “new waves” of preppy have pushed back or subverted these typical ideals. New cult brands such as Rowing Blazers, Noah and Recreational Habits reflect a subversive or ironic take on traditional prep.

The latter was launched earlier this year by husband and wife Marlon Muller and Jackie Skye Muller, who deliberately wanted to acknowledge the preppy aesthetic’s history of elitism and exclusivity and make it inclusive.

“We believe that all people, regardless of colour, should be able to experience the joys of recreational sport and living, from equitation to golf, to hosting and galas,” they wrote of the brand. “Our hope is to knock down country clubs’ unspoken bias, and rewrite the rules unapologetically.”

Black communities have often drawn on the aesthetics of preppy in acts of cultural reclamation. Upcoming book Black Ivy: A Revolt in Style by Jason Jules explores how black culture reinvented and subverted the Ivy look. High-profile examples include Boyz II Men, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West in his College Dropout era.

In the 80s and 90s, Ralph Lauren, a brand that has helped define a specific look of American prep and wealth, attracted a subculture known as Lo Lifes – Brooklyn-based youths who would shoplift from their favourite designer’s stores. Kiwi photographer Tom Gould, who recently shot a campaign for Polo Ralph Lauren in Aotearoa, released a book, Bury Me With The Lo On, chronicling the Lo Life’s influence on style and hip-hop culture.

Today, rapper Tyler, The Creator has an influential preppy-inspired look that is reflected in his clothing brand Golf Wang, which plays with preppy’s sportswear roots. With its playful colours and oversized shapes, it is a modern take on the aesthetics of the “aspirational” class – and the key to wearing preppy in a way that feels fresh again.