Author Rosetta Allan’s adventurous spirit extends to her words, travel and style

Rosetta Allan writes poetry and prose, which has won her many accolades – and invitations to new experiences. Notably, in 2016 she was the first New Zealander to take up the St Petersburg Art Residency, within the Museum of Nonconformist Art, an achievement she memorialised by buying a leather biker jacket.

Allan has long searched out designer pieces from second-hand resellers. Whether to save money or the planet, it has left her with a wardrobe full of eye-catching and memorable garments, and some killer accessories.

Reviews of her just released book, Crazy Love, could also be applied to her personal style. “Crackles with energy,” commented David Hill, while Nicky Pellegrino described it as “brave and powerful”. Allan is clearly a woman with a singular style, both on the page and in person.

She will be talking about Crazy Love as part of the renowned Going West Writers Festival next month, at the Fabricated Reality event on October 9. See goingwestfest.co.nz for details.

Three items I wish I owned

I have my eye on this Valentino Lipstick Waves print dress, wondering if it will ever go on sale or pop up in a recycle store here.

I love the feminine silhouette of the cinched waist combined with the playful design of lipstick waves. It is elegant and powerful. I could see myself wearing that.

Supplied Three items author Rosetta Allan has her eye on.

I still want this Shoe Lace Moschino jacket that’s in my friend’s wardrobe!

My husband wants to eat a burger on the moon. By c/omparison, my desire for a robot to do all the mundane, repetitive chores seems reasonable. I would certainly love that!

Five things I own and love

I’m cheating here because I want to tell you about the divine green velvet Victorian loveseat my husband bought for me from Wistle + Co, the up-cycle store in Kingsland, and also how much I adore the wild-wild-horses blouse my friend Meredith Lalande convinced me not to leave behind at Nu to U designer recycle boutique in Parnell (both pictured left). There, I squeezed two into one.

I have tiny feet and find it challenging to buy shoes in New Zealand. Consequently, some of my dearest friends are always on the lookout for my-size-magic in recycle boutiques. This pair of Valentino Rockstud heels were discovered at Paper Bag Princess on Karangahape Rd by Sara Jane Limbrick. How lucky am I to have friends and family with such great taste

Back in the early 90s, Saks on Broadway in Newmarket used to stock Moschino, designed by the man himself before he died. I have a few items still from that time, including a red jacket with daisies around the collar, a black belt with Moschino in gold capitals, and this red belt with a love heart. A friend had the Shoe Lace jacket that I begged her for when it got too small for her.

Moschino Allan purchased this Moschino belt in the eary 90s from Saks on Broadway in Newmarket.

I was the first New Zealander to take up the St Petersburg Artist Residency in Russia. My husband said if I could go there and do that, not even knowing a speck of the language, then I could do anything. So, I brought us back a black leather jacket each. Mission accomplished.

With my last book, The Unreliable People, I travelled to Canada to attend a series of writers’ festivals with Ruby Porter, another Auckland novelist.

Between her and my Canadian friend Mandy Alves, we scoured the best designer recycle boutiques and ate at some of the most incredible vegan restaurants. All I had to do was follow. I love organised friends.

Mandy picked this Alexander McQueen feather dress with an inverted cape off the rack for me to wear to the Penguin party. I felt like a superhero when that cape billowed.