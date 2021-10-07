Remember when we dressed like wannabe surfer girls? The look is back

The “coconut girl” of today is tropical hibiscus prints, beaded necklaces, crochet tops and dresses, glitter appliqués, bucket hats, tank tops, jandals, puka shells, anything with a dolphin on it.

This story was originally published on NZ fashion and beauty website Ensemble, which is now owned by Stuff. Read the original piece here.

I surfed, once. It was at Muriwai beach and I was being taught by my dad; we both had misguided hopes that I would be a natural, despite the fact that I had never shown any sporting interest in anything (and despite the fact that he didn’t really surf either).

But we’d committed to the plan and had bought me a pink secondhand surfboard; I was convinced my future was going to be surfer girl, who could actually surf. And afterwards I’d be wearing my cool Billabong boardies and a Roxy hoodie.

I was reminded of that day - and my history of what Highsnobiety once dismissively described as “performative surf-wear” - when I heard about “coconut girl”, another micro trend or ‘aesthetic’ that’s been defined and discussed on social media (namely TikTok, which cycles through trends at a frightening pace) - probably the first modern trend that speaks directly to my own youthful brushes with personal style and fashion. (If you wore a trend the first time around blah blah blah...)

READ MORE:

* Perfect match: Co-ordinated outfit sets that are refreshingly uncomplicated

* Slogans are now a fashion mainstay, so why do I feel uncool whenever I wear one?

* New school: The evolution of preppy fashion

* The Ensemble Edit: Six cool new things this week

* Playful fashion for when you need a joyful and fun purchase



The “coconut girl” of today is tropical hibiscus prints, beaded necklaces, crochet tops and dresses, glitter appliqués, bucket hats, tank tops, jandals, puka shells, anything with a dolphin on it.

It’s “Y2K breezy beach casual” or tourist beach town; a 2021 version of how we dressed in the late ‘90s and early 2000s when we were on holiday.

But why? Fashion is already leaning, hard, into the nostalgia of the early 2000s, so it makes sense that these more niche trends from that period have a resurgence. It also plays into the hot vax summer that the Northern Hemisphere was supposed to be happening before Delta hit, and speaks to our collective wish for freedom, fun and time in nature.

“Coconut girl” is considered to be an off-shoot of ‘avant basic’, another micro trend/ aesthetic named and described by Emma Hope Allwood as “algorithm fashion.... quirkiness in the age of mechanical reproduction... vintage without the effort... if summer from 500 days of summer was an insta gal with a mullet.”

Like cheugy, you know it when you see it. "Coconut girl" though, is far more kitschy and nostalgic.

To me, it also feels like it flirts with, but doesn’t completely capture, a very distinctive NZ/ Australian version of the trend (heavily influenced by Australian surf culture and brands like Billabong, Roxy, Mambo, Rip Curl, and Rusty, and Home & Away) - and, the name is a little problematic.

We need a new name for our own, localised version of this extremely niche aesthetic and I’m proposing “surf turf”. Surf but on the land.

You may or may not surf (you probably don't), but you love the beach, holiday towns, sunshine and the #vibe. You know it when you see it...

Things that defined the surf turf aesthetic, then

Wearing 'boardies' pretty much anywhere.

Ruining your hair with SunIn.

Ruining your hair by putting lemon juice on it, because your mum wouldn't buy you SunIn.

Having your belly button pierced.

Loving Roxy and Billabong.

Shopping at Amazon Surf, or the beach town surf shop when you’re away over the summer holidays.

Getting your ears pierced at the local beach town chemist when you’re away over the summer holidays.

Watching Blue Crush more than twice.

Pining for a pastel Baby-G watch.

Being in love with Kelly Slater.

Having The Body Shop body butter, preferably in mango.

Sunbathing and using tanning oil

Being obsessed with Home & Away; wishing you could move to Summer Bay; thinking you’d be best friends with Hayley and Noah.

Owning a lava lamp.

The documentary The Endless Summer.

Floral beaded necklaces from the local market.

Finding a shell on the beach and wearing it as a ring all summer.

Wearing strappy Reef sandals as school shoes.

Using a velcro wallet.

Feeling smug because you had a Skipping Girl bag.

Having a pair of Havaianas sent over from Australia because you saw them in Dolly or Cosmo magazine but you couldn’t buy them here in NZ yet.

Worshiping at the altar of Anthea Paul and her Girlosophy books.

Surf turf aesthetic, now

The mainstream rise of the sustainability conversation, something that surf culture has been championing for years.

Holiday's happy hibiscus print (in fact, everything about Holiday as a brand).

CBD honey bought via Instagram.

Flawed Faces’ shell necklaces.

Lorde's Solar Power era (vague crunchy sunny Coromandel vibes).

The beaded necklaces from Checks Downtown.

The documentary Girls Can’t Surf.

Owning 15 different sunscreens and actually using them #SunSmart.

Baggu’s blue floral print wallet, complete with velcro

Naomi Osaka’s Vogue Japan cover.