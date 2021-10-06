Stella McCartney channels mushrooms in trippy Paris show

To make a point about the environment, Stella McCartney used the idea of a mushroom, nature’s valiant survivor.

Stella McCartney’s virus-conscious show was shown to a fraction of the normal Paris audience. But that did not detract from its energy or celebrity pull.

Paul McCartney surprised his designer daughter backstage amid a huddle of guests that included Demi Moore and Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, who spoke to The Associated Press about her environmental concerns.

Vianney Le Caer/AP The mushroom theme was employed creatively.

To make a point about the environment, Stella McCartney used the idea of a mushroom, nature’s valiant survivor. It was also a springboard for myriad hallucinogenic looks.

This collection, one of the season’s best, was ripe with energy and vibrant design.

READ MORE:

* Slogans are now a fashion mainstay, so why do I feel uncool whenever I wear one?

* Mushrooms are poised to be the next big thing in skincare

* Demi Moore and Scout Willis are the chicest mother-daughter duo at Paris Fashion Week

* Watch Drew Barrymore's hilarious attempt at Stella McCartney's 'staircase challenge'



The mushroom theme was employed creatively. Vegetable prints featured on light organdy, alongside a palette mixing natural bright hues with soil browns. The sustainable leather bags were, the house said, also made from mycelium – fungal material that breaks down organic matter.

But the best parts of the display came when McCartney deviated from the vegetable theme. Judo belts flapped around loose white pants in looks that sported piping borrowed from astronaut cooling tubes.

The collection’s finale blossomed with “magic mushroom” looks – lurid 70s shades and psychedelic patterns in skin-tight cut-away tops. Sparkling catsuits sheened like the shiny slug trails left in the forest at dawn.

Backstage with Stella

The British-American designer eschewed the usual Opera Garnier setting for a pared-down location this pandemic season – in the Espace Niemeyer, a landmark modernist building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.

The celebrities huddled in strange oval rooms, while journalists were led through snaking corridors to meet the designer.

When the former Beatle surprised his daughter, backstage quickly felt like a family affair. Stella joked that photographers had better hurry up with their shots with Paul McCartney as “I don’t want to make him wait too long. You can’t make your dad mad at you.”

Vianney Le Caer/AP The collection, one of the season’s best, was ripe with energy and vibrant design.

Demi Moore, in a net jumpsuit, was there with her daughter, 30-year-old Scout Willis.

The daughter of the late King of Pop, Paris Jackson, was also there. She told the AP she loved McCartney and other designers that put the environment at the heart of their work. Jackson, 23, said she thought the hallucinogenic parts of McCartney's show were not the most important.

“It’s less about the trippy stuff and more about saving the planet, which is so powerful,” she said.

Vianney Le Caer/AP Demi Moore, from left, Paris Jackson and Scout Willis arrive for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.

Jackson lauded McCartney for being a pioneer with animal rights, cruelty-free fashion and promoting leather alternatives that are not plastic or animal based.

Jackson also admired eco-minded Vivienne Westwood, whose show she also attended, as she too “was a punk at heart.”