Simple shapes, subtle details and good-quality fabrics fill Jane Eppstein's wardrobe

Jane Eppstein has built a reputation for simple but sculptural jewellery in silver or gold, with the occasional diamond.

Jane Eppstein’s career started on a completely different path to the one she’s on now. Working as an investment banker in London in the late 90s and early-2000s, she was inspired by the fashion and design that oozes from every crack of that large, cosmopolitan city.

Eventually, she chucked in her banking career to study jewellery and silversmithing at London Metropolitan University, and later worked at two different London jewellers.

In 2007 Eppstein moved with her Kiwi husband to Wellington, where she went on to set up her eponymous jewellery label. Over the past decade, she has built a reputation for simple but sculptural jewellery in silver or gold, with the occasional diamond.

She makes most of the jewellery herself, staggering deliveries to stockists so she can manage production around family life. Her most recent collections, called Ovale and Twine, can be found at The Vault and Good as Gold in Wellington, and will arrive at other stockists nationwide over the coming months.

Her personal style very much reflects her jewellery design. “I go for simple shapes, which have interesting subtle details that make them special, in good-quality fabrics,” she says. These qualities are on show in her favourite pieces...

Six things I own and love:

Vintage leather midi skirt

This recent piece of treasure was found at a market in Auckland. I love the embellishment at the top, the split, and the pleating below the pocket. A really unique piece, with lots of potential.

I was with my sister in law who told me I had to get it, and I'm glad I did.

Supplied Eppstein’s personal style very much reflects her jewellery design.

Zadig and Voltaire silk shirt

I bought this Zadig and Voltaire silk shirt in London, when I went back there the Christmas just before Covid struck.

It has attractive little button fastenings and the silk is beautiful. I used it for one of my jewellery shoots (worn here by local model, Holly Jackson).

Rings

My rings, which I wear every day in some combination. They’re from a previous collection of mine and I love them. No doubt I will be adding something from my new collection to this stack soon...

Supplied Left, wool coat by Deborah Sweeney and right, stacker rings from Eppstein’s eponymous jewellery label.

Deborah Sweeney wool coat

This navy twill wool coat by Deborah Sweeney is my favourite, which I will always keep.

It’s a timeless classic that fits over anything, and Deb is a friend. She has now moved from fashion to ceramics. I love the ceramics, but I do miss the coats.

Supplied This Kate Sylvester clutch is a staple on nights out says Eppstein.

Kate Sylvester clutch

I bought this Kate Sylvester clutch many years ago, but it is still the only bag I ever take with me for an evening out.

It's the only clutch I own and it’s beautifully simple.

Three things I would like to own

Chloe ankle boots

I always love boots with a bit of a masculine look. The buckles and detail at the back are perfectly designed and understated.

Idae vest and shirt

I love all Idae’s clothes - they’re feminine, yet with masculine tailoring. How could I not want something called the ‘Power’ vest?

Acne Studios Musubi bag

The bottom of the straps on either side have a knot in them, the idea for which came from Japanese obi sashes apparently. Simple and practical yet special.