How to wear patterns and prints with confidence, according to pattern lovers

In fashion, it can sometimes feel as though there are only two camps: either you’re a minimalist, or a maximalist.

This week’s column is for those who err on the side of maximal – or perhaps those who want to flirt with a more colourful and decorative state of dress.

Whether linear and graphic, or more whimsical and painterly, local fashion designers are offering a broad selection of prints for spring (and yes, there are plenty of spring florals).

The freshest way to wear patterns right now is to combine them (clashing? Who cares!) but there is an art to pulling that off, and I like to think it simply comes down to confidence. But it’s also about scale and colour. I put it to two stylish women, both fans of a statement-making print ensemble, to see how they make it work.

Evie Kemp – Creative, designer and illustrator

“Pattern is my most favourite art form, I love how much mood and emotion can be expressed in a print and how just the draping of a patterned fabric can entirely change how it initially appeared.

Start with a print you really, really love. A jacket or scarf is a great way to bring a big statement that can layer on top of your existing outfit.

Don’t default to teaming a pattern with black, which can often look harsh. Choosing a colour from within your patterned piece will give you a much more polished look.

I tend to think scale is the most important thing to consider: making sure your prints vary in size will give that definition to your outfit. It can seem daunting to combine different types of prints, but it’s actually much simpler to mix prints of different types than to try and navigate in one style.

A floral, with leopard print, and a stripe is a fun combination to try. Some of the very best pattern clashes look like they shouldn’t work and that’s exactly why they do.

Be brave and have fun with it I say!”

Madeleine Richards – Founder and designer of brand Daylight Moon

“I love the way wearing prints makes me feel. A pattern stands out so beautifully. It brings such vibrancy to an outfit and feels so liberating and fun.

My styling tip: try them on! I think a lot of people are hesitant to even try something that is a print.

But in my many years of retail, I have seen so many surprised and excited customers who I have encouraged to just try on a printed piece, convinced that it’s ‘not really me’ – but once it’s on, they love it.

Wearing print or pattern really does give you a good buzz, just make sure you go for colours that you like or that you know suit you.”