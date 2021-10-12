Kanye West: A complete guide to Adidas Yeezy release dates
New sneakers from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line are constantly dropping, and it can be downright overwhelming for fans to keep up with on a weekly basis. If you’re tired of searching everywhere for the launch info on the latest releases, look no further. We’ve created a definitive list of all the upcoming styles that you need to keep on your radar.
This list will continue to be updated with the most up-to-date Yeezy release info including official launch dates and even early looks at styles before they hit shelves.
Below, readers will get a full rundown of the Adidas Yeezys that are set to release this week and throughout the rest of the year.
And for readers who want a more in-depth look at a specific Adidas Yeezy style, be sure to check out Sole Collector’s Adidas release date calendar as well as on the Sole Collector app for the best prices.
READ MORE:
* Saving St James: Auckland's dilapidated theatre waiting on cue for its next act
* Certified Lover Boy: His latest album offers up the two sides of Drake
* Allbirds rejects claim it under-counts carbon footprint of shoes
* 'Would you believe it': Andy Murray's wedding ring returned from being lost in the California desert
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wash Orange'
Release Date: October 16
Colour: Wash Orange/Wash Orange/Wash Orange
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$240
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Stone Salt'
Release Date: October 18
Colour: Stone Salt
Style Code: GZ0473
Price: US$230
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'MX Oat'
Release Date: October 23
Colour: MX Oat/MX Oat/MX Oat
Style Code: GW3773
Price: US$220
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Vermillion'
Release Date: October 29
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$80
Adidas Yeezy 500 'Ash Grey'
Release Date: November
Colour: Ash Grey
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$200
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Blue Tint'
Release Date: November 2021
Colour: Blue Tint
Style Code: B37571
Price: US$220
Adidas Yeezy 500 'Utility Black'
Release Date: November 2021
Colour: Utility Black/Utility Black/Utility Black
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$200
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'MX Rock'
Release Date: December
Colour: MX Rock
Style Code: GW3774
Price: US$220
Adidas Yeezy 450 'Resin'
Release Date: December
Colour: Resin
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$200
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Beluga Reflective'
Release Date: Holiday season 2021
Colour: N/A
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$220
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Copper Fade'
Release Date: December
Colour: N/A
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$200
Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit '3D Slate Blue'
Release Date: December 2021
Colour: N/A
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$260
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT 'Blue Slate'
Release Date: December 2021
Colour: N/A
Style Code: N/A
Price: US$220
Complex