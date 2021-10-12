Kanye West: A complete guide to Adidas Yeezy release dates

10:26, Oct 12 2021
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wash Orange'.
Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wash Orange'.

New sneakers from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line are constantly dropping, and it can be downright overwhelming for fans to keep up with on a weekly basis. If you’re tired of searching everywhere for the launch info on the latest releases, look no further. We’ve created a definitive list of all the upcoming styles that you need to keep on your radar.

This list will continue to be updated with the most up-to-date Yeezy release info including official launch dates and even early looks at styles before they hit shelves.

Below, readers will get a full rundown of the Adidas Yeezys that are set to release this week and throughout the rest of the year.

And for readers who want a more in-depth look at a specific Adidas Yeezy style, be sure to check out Sole Collector’s Adidas release date calendar as well as on the Sole Collector app for the best prices.

READ MORE:
* Saving St James: Auckland's dilapidated theatre waiting on cue for its next act
* Certified Lover Boy: His latest album offers up the two sides of Drake
* Allbirds rejects claim it under-counts carbon footprint of shoes
* 'Would you believe it': Andy Murray's wedding ring returned from being lost in the California desert

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wash Orange'

Release Date: October 16

Colour: Wash Orange/Wash Orange/Wash Orange

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$240

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Stone Salt’.
Teddyssole
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Stone Salt’.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Stone Salt'

Release Date: October 18

Colour: Stone Salt

Style Code: GZ0473

Price: US$230

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'MX Oat'.
Yeezy Mafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'MX Oat'.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'MX Oat'

Release Date: October 23

Colour: MX Oat/MX Oat/MX Oat

Style Code: GW3773

Price: US$220

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner âVermillionâ
Yeezy Mafia
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner âVermillionâ

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner 'Vermillion'

Release Date: October 29

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$80

Adidas Yeezy 500 'Ash Grey'

Release Date: November

Colour: Ash Grey

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$200

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Blue Tint'.
Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Blue Tint'.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Blue Tint'

Release Date: November 2021

Colour: Blue Tint

Style Code: B37571

Price: US$220

Adidas Yeezy 500 'Utility Black'.
Adidas
Adidas Yeezy 500 'Utility Black'.

Adidas Yeezy 500 'Utility Black'

Release Date: November 2021

Colour: Utility Black/Utility Black/Utility Black

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$200

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'MX Rock'

Release Date: December

Colour: MX Rock

Style Code: GW3774

Price: US$220

Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Resin’.
Yeezy Mafia
Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Resin’.

Adidas Yeezy 450 'Resin'

Release Date: December

Colour: Resin

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$200

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’.
Sneakerjamz_new
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Beluga Reflective'

Release Date: Holiday season 2021

Colour: N/A

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$220

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Copper Fade’.
Yeezy Mafia
Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Copper Fade’.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Copper Fade'

Release Date: December

Colour: N/A

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$200

Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit '3D Slate Blue'.
Yeezy Mafia
Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit '3D Slate Blue'.

Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit '3D Slate Blue'

Release Date: December 2021

Colour: N/A

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$260

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT 'Blue Slate'.
Yeezy Mafia
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT 'Blue Slate'.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT 'Blue Slate'

Release Date: December 2021

Colour: N/A

Style Code: N/A

Price: US$220

Complex

play stuff | complex