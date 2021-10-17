Made-to-order: The rising popularity of fashion created especially for you

Made-to-order is the way of the future, according to some in the fashion industry. It’s also the approach of some of our most exciting young designers.

If the amount of clothing crammed onto racks during end-of-season sale time represents anything, it’s that the fashion industry produces too many clothes. But we already know this.

Overproduction and excess stock – a euphemism for “things that didn’t sell” or simply, waste – has seen the industry try to pivot to a more consumer-first, sustainable approach many times before (think of the see now, buy now craze of 2017/2018). But the one that seems to have stuck is probably the simplest: you order something, then it is created.

Made-to-order acts as an alternative to the traditional fashion model, where brands try to predict what will sell and order to that forecasting to fill their stores. That works for many, but for some young designers,being made-to-order is less wasteful (many also use upcycling, deadstock and zero-waste production) and offers an entry into the industry (bypassing the need to over invest in fabrics and production for garments that may not sell).

It’s small-scale, independent and agile: often the designer acts as the creative brain, maker, distribution department, website admin, marketing/social media manager and model.

Frances Lowe launched her brand Loclaire in 2019; she now offers a mix of made-to-order and ready-to-buy. She believes younger brands like her own have embraced made-to-order for two reasons: money, and as a sign of the times.

“Small brands have small budgets, and you really need to be getting your value’s worth and then some from anything you choose to spend on,” she says pragmatically. “A big disadvantage of the traditional make then sell system is that you’re paying for all of your costs upfront, even if your product only sells two, three, six months later.”

Sustainability is another key reason for this shift, believes Ellis Hong of the label Ellis.

“I think the standards consumers hold on brands are higher than ever before; the new generation of shoppers want to know origins of materials, environmental impacts and that ethical standards are being met. A less frantic pace of production means made-to-order brands can focus on these concerns, rather than pumping out seasonal offerings to meet status quo.

“It’s a new way of working that allows brands to modify as they go, providing less risk and impact on certain circumstances. We’re able to have more flexibility to create within our own time frames, while actively thinking more about the world we’re contributing to.”

“The younger generation has been born into, and has inherited the climate crisis – for which the fashion industry is a clear contributor,” says Lowe. “I see young made-to-order brands as a kind of collective uprising – the antithesis to the industry’s big hitters – mass production, fast fashion, cheap labour. It is the return to a respect for craft, quality and longevity.”

It also means more flexibility with sizing and fit, and acknowledgement that not all bodies are the same, even within the constraints of traditional clothing sizes – though the level of made-to-order adjustments really depends on the designer (some will allow minor changes like the length of a sleeve or pant; others offer made-to-order and made-to-measure).

For a shopper, it brings fashion back to what it should be about: individualistic personal style, and buying things that you love and keep for years. It may feel like a big commitment – a garment is being made especially for you, so it’s not as simple as returning it after you’ve changed your mind, and these independent designers often do not yet have (or even want) physical stores where you can try things on.

Lowe’s advice for those who may be hesitant about made-to-order is to ask the designer lots of questions. She also recommends getting to know fabrics, which can tell you a lot about the way it will drape, feel and wear – “start by looking at care labels in your own wardrobe” – and investing in a tape measure, and learning how your measurements translate in terms of clothing size (though yes, sizing is often a mixed bag so be open and kind to yourself here).

You also need patience. Made-to-order is the antithesis of the Amazon/chain store/same-day delivery model that many have become used to, which is, of course entirely the point. Some brands may take two weeks to just under a month, or even more, to create and deliver a purchase, so this is less about the instant gratification and more about luxuriating in the process and the idea of buying something especially for yourself.

There are so many exciting independent and local made-to-order brands out there right now – but here are a few that have caught my eye/made me stop scrolling.

Layplan

Designers Lavinia Ilolahia and Talia Soloa are known for their dramatic silhouettes, fun use of colour and print, and sizing that is more inclusive than many.

Most styles range from S to XXL, with some in “free size” and made entirely to your measurements.

Loclaire

Classics with a delightful twist may sound slightly dull, but these are far from it – think merino T-shirts with flower applique cut-outs, crinkle pleat fabrics, and 90s-esque wrap dresses.

Emma Sofie

Designer Emma Nielson has a small line of made-to-order pieces alongside ready-to-buy, all of which reflect a cool girl effortlessness.

Euphoric Collection

Swimwear and loungewear that’s handmade to order by Wairarapa-based Natasha Overend, who offers sizes 6 to 20 plus custom sizing.

Molly Perkinsons

The Mount Maunganui-based brand specialises in noughties-inspired silky slip dresses and ‘going out tops’, with its popular quilted mini skirts stitched freehand by designer Lulu Jackson.

Alice Duncan-Gardiner

Geek chic vests with graphic patterns, designed in Auckland and hand knitted in Papamoa, Petone and Porirua (Alice also offers made-to-order rugs).

Ellis

Effortless daywear in a muted palette: think loose blouses and easy dresses, offered from sizes 6 to 20.

Su’mar

Interesting takes on tailoring is a hallmark of this young brand, launched in 2020 by Tess McCone. As well as small capsule collections, there are limited items available to order.

Rachel Mills

This smart cookie designer is a champion of local manufacturing who set up her own pattern/garment making studio, The Pattern Table.

It’s here that she and her makers also create minimalist pieces for her namesake line, which has both made-to-order and weekly pre-orders.