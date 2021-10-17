Like the shoes she designs, Sarah Street's wardrobe is classic, adaptable and well-made

Sarah Street’s appreciation for the minimal and well-made extends from her wardrobe, through to her designs.

Sarah Street stepped into a world of unknowns when she launched her new footwear brand, Bronwyn, near the beginning of Aotearoa’s most recent pandemic lockdown.

Earlier this year she finished her former job as senior designer at Mi Piaci shoes, taking time out before pouring her expertise and energy into designing and producing her own look-good, feel-good footwear range.

The shoes are made by a family-run and ethical SMETA-accredited factory in Brazil, and the leather comes from Leather Working Group accredited tanneries.

The brand is named after, and inspired by, Street’s late mother. The range is small and versatile, made up of a foundation collection of four styles, which are available year-round. Seasonal capsule collections contain a couple of alternative colour-ways and styles.

Street, who is also head of design at kids’ brands Pretty Brave and Cry Wolf Child, likes her clothes the same way she designs her shoes – minimal, well-made and practical.

She shares an approach to dressing that is common among working mums: buying classic, adaptable items that are easy to care for, and even easier to throw on.

Five things I own and love

I bought this Acne Studios coat from a store in New York on a buying trip one year. It was my first real investment piece, so I took a few days to commit to it, but I’m so glad I did. It’s so minimalist in structure and aesthetic, and the weight is perfect for New Zealand winters.

I actually have this Wynn Hamlyn yin & yang knit in two colours and I adore it. It is one of my favourite jumpers.

I also bought this Frankie Shop blazer in New York. I love the oversized boyfriend cut, and it is now my absolute go-to. Over the years I have found that the pieces I'm interested in are definitely more of a foundation wardrobe - timeless in shape and colour and can be worn in a multitude of ways.

I love this Paris Georgia oversized shirt, one of my favourite things to wear. This can be dressed up or down and is so easy to look after - which is perfect as I have two little boys to run around after.

The ‘Cas’ sandals are the first pair of Bronwyn shoes I’ve purchased. It is beyond exciting to be able to purchase something from my own brand, something I have dreamed about for so long. I feel like it's the perfect sandal to pair with any of my key wardrobe pieces. I love the refined hardware and the chunky oversized rand, underfoot padding and soft square toe.

Three things I’d love to own

Herman Miller Chiclet bouclé chair

I would love to own a pair of these beautiful chairs, they have such a beautiful silhouette.

By Far handbag

This bag is just a dream. I love that it's a perfect amount of ‘90s minimalism, structure and sophistication.

Ferm Living Glassware

I am obsessed with Ferm Living, especially their glassware. I’d be happy with any set from them, but to start, the Champagne saucer set.