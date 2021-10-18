What on earth inspired Prince William's green velvet jacket?

Solving the climate crisis is going to take bold thinking and fearless action. That was also the approach Prince William took when picking out his outfit for last night's Earthshot Prize awards.

The awards, the brainchild of the royal, will award £50 million (NZ$97 million) over the next decade to climate change-makers who are leading the race towards solving the worlds most pressing environmental problems.

In keeping with environmental practices, guests at the inaugural event, dubbed the "Eco Oscars" were asked to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit” and not purchase something new for the occasion.

Faradays/Getty Images Prince William’s ‘Eco Oscars’ jacket was first worn by him back in 2019.

Duchess Kate resurfaced an elegant Alexander McQueen gown which she first wore to a Bafta event in Los Angeles in 2011.

Her husband Prince William appears to have taken inspiration directly from the event’s green carpet, rocking up in a dark green velvet blazer from British high street brand Reiss (originally worn in 2019) and a black polo neck.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Guests at the “Eco Oscars” were asked not to buy new outfits for the occasion, and instead re-wear old favourites for the green carpet.

William seems to be a fan of the luxe fabric, having worn a more traditional black velvet blazer to the premiere of film No Time To Die last week. What are the chances that seeing Bond star Daniel Craig looking incredible in his fuschia double-breasted dinner jacket at that event inspired the future King to resurface the bold green jacket?

Or perhaps the Duke read Zoe Walker Ahwa's piece on the resurgence of ‘Gen Z green’ and thought the colour would strike a chord with Generation Z, who will bare the brunt of climate change's effects.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The bold outfit is a departure for the Duke, who is not known for his style.

Striking a figure not dissimilar to the late Steve Jobs presenting an Apple product announcement, the Duke told young viewers at home: “We haven’t done enough to protect the planet for your future. But Earthshot is for you.

“In the next 10 years, we are going to act. Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don’t give up hope.”

Speaking ahead of the awards, William's father Prince Charles said, “As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need”.

If William's sartorial statement has inspired you to re-imagine the role velvet plays in your wardrobe, look no further than local luxury label Daldelszen's aptly named Prince Shawl Lapel Velvet Jacket.

At $4,890 it is admittedly a very expensive entry into the royal aesthetic, but just like the Prince, you'll wear it more than once.