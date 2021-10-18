New Zealand fashion designers share their take on Prince William’s snazzy new look

Prince William has turned heads with his new look, appearing on the red carpet at the Earthshot Awards re-wearing a green velvet jacket and turtleneck - an unexpectedly stylish ensemble.

Unlike others in the royal family - including father Prince Charles who is partial to an expertly made Savile Rowe suit, and of course his late mother Diana, one of the biggest fashion icons of all time - the younger Prince isn’t exactly known for his sartorial adventurousness or appreciation for fashion.

Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images Local menswear designers loved Prince William’s green velvet jacket and turtleneck combo.

But perhaps the tide is changing, as William (and likely his royal aides) realise the power of clothing, and good tailoring, in asserting a sense of authority, and reinforcing the royal brand - something that his wife the Duchess of Cambridge embraces, and brother Prince Harry with his recent style rebrand.

We asked some local menswear designers to share their verdict on Prince William’s snazzy new look - and what it says about menswear trends right now.

Murray Crane, founder of Crane Brothers

“There are a few things that we can take from this. The most obvious being the colour: green has been showing very strongly in men’s fashion over the last two seasons and works really well as a velvet when teamed so well with a dark midnight navy.

“The roll neck is a nice touch and together with the soft texture of the velvet creates a very modern take on formal dress. My only criticism is the patent shoes which (to my eye) feel a little dressed-up for the rest of the outfit. I would have teamed it with a polished calf loafer or even something like a single monk strap.”

Thom Sussex, founder of Thom Morison

“For me, the way you dress is an opportunity to display your personality and showcase what’s important to you at that given time - in this case, the environment. I’m really enjoying the Prince’s willingness to be bold, his play with textures, subtle proportions and the use of colour to tell the story of the occasion.

“The two things I love most about this outfit is that these are quality pieces that have come out of his existing wardrobe and I am always a big fan of any sort of turtleneck! So hats off to him for sure.”

Paul Doran, founder of Doran & Doran

“I love it, modern and clean, appropriate for the occasion. The green is perfect - such an amazing tone. All he needs to do now is shave his head…”

Joe Maher “This jacket is a wonderful example of a single cloth texture, like velvet, making an entire look.”

Steve Dunstan, founder of Huffer

“Loving the deep green and the amazing effect that the velvet gives. Very flattering, with the turtleneck giving a slimming silhouette.

“This is something I could visualise myself wearing to some degree but as many of us in Auckland are in stay at home orders, I could only dream of a tracksuit in that fabrication in a relaxed ‘90s cut! Go Prince William; well played.”

Edward von Dadelszen, founder of Dadelszen and co-founder and CEO of luxury boutique Faradays

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the recent changes to Prince William’s sartorial approach; this jacket is a wonderful example of a single cloth texture, like velvet, making an entire look. Tones of green in tailoring will always be timeless and are a chic alternative to a classic navy, grey or black.

“Dadelszen’s aptly named Prince Shawl Lapel Tuxedo Jacket in moss green velvet reminds me of this look and works well over a turtleneck, as Prince William has shown, as well as a cashmere tee or crisp white shirt.”

Chris Dobbs, founder of Working Style

“A velvet jacket is such a great look and remains effortlessly cool. The fact that this is British racing green is pretty special too.

Daniel Craig wearing pink velvet at the premiere of the new 007 movie is another cue that velvet is hot. What I personally love about velvet is that in 35 years of tailoring in New Zealand, it's always been cool and never been out of fashion. It really is ‘pass on to your children’ territory, as I have witnessed firsthand with hungry nephews and a son.

Alberto Pezzali/AP “A velvet jacket is such a great look and remains effortlessly cool.”

The only proviso being a summer wedding in NZ, where it’s just too heavy. We always run two shades of velvet in our winter collections: plum and ink blue recently; often black too. Interestingly we have just made a green velvet jacket as a toile for our W by WS collection (our women’s collection). We also do a steady trade in velvet in made-to-measure - which means that you too could have a British Racing Green velvet jacket, like HRH.”

Jordan Gibson, founder and designer of Checks Downtown

“Personally, I think it’s great to see Prince William break up the traditional stuffy royal look.

“The velvet jacket is doing a lot of the work, and if I were wearing it I would have probably paired with some other elements that had a similar level of personality. But I appreciate it's probably a daring look for William!”