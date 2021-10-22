Steep hike for blind woman aiming to walk every street in Dunedin

Jo Stodart, left, and Julie Woods are walking every street in Dunedin.

Walking every street of a city can be a challenge, but a steep and cold city like Dunedin can be even more so.

Julie Woods, who lost her sight in 1997, took up the challenge of walking every street in Dunedin with her sighted guide, Jo Stodart, on March 8, 2019.

Two years and two lockdowns later, the pair have completed almost 70 per cent of Dunedin's streets and are preparing for their steepest challenge yet: Baldwin St.

The pair will take on the world’s steepest street on Saturday morning, which will double as a fundraiser for Blind Low Vision Week.

“I am totally blind, I can't see anything,” Woods, who still recalled what some streets looked like, said.

Completing a street she did not know was rewarding.

“It is about building that picture in your mind, really.”

Winter was a potentially dangerous time for Woods, so she and Stodart avoided Dunedin’s hill suburbs during the cold months to minimise the risk of falls.

Julie Woods/Supplied The pair will tackle the world's steepest street – Baldwin St – on Saturday.

“We have been strategic, for self-preservation of course.”

While the pair had already walked the majority of the city’s streets, the greater city area – which includes towns such as Waitati, Mosgiel and Middlemarch – may be added to their goal.

“I can’t see that we’ll stop once we have started,” Woods said.

Woods and Stodart met win an anti-natal class, and had remained good friends.

Julie Woods/Supplied This map marks the streets Woods and Stodart have completed so far.

Woods was 31 and the mother of two boys, aged 3 and 1, when she lost her sight due to inflammation of the retina. She recalled Stodart suggesting they go for a walk together in the weekend.

The pair had since completed 10 Dunedin half-marathons and 10 Papatowai Challenges, and needed a new challenge – hence their goal to walk every street in the city.

“It has been great,” Woods said.

Aside from her walking challenges, Woods, a motivational speaker and life coach, has amassed an impressive list of achievements, including visiting 50 countries in 50 years, and visiting the seven wonders of the world.

Her love for sensory travel was sparked during a visit to Paris for the 200th anniversary of the birth of Louis Braille, the Frenchman who developed the Braille code for the visually impaired.

For Woods, walking was not about exercise but also about connecting with friends, her surrounds, and the community.

That sense of connection would be boosted with a fundraising bucket on Baldwin St at 8am on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to it.”