Nicky Bousfield's wardrobe reads like an archive of New Zealand fashion

A deep respect for the craft and the history of design is obvious in Nicky Bousfield’s career, and personal wardrobe.

Nicky Bousfield has an encyclopaedic knowledge of New Zealand fashion history and Crown Lynn ceramics, putting that expertise to use across a range of disciplines.

As well as making costumes – specialising in Edwardian styles, and artworks with collage, fibre and photography – she also curates the best vintage pieces for sale at Article, Whanganui’s coolest coffee spot and vintage store.

Bousfield’s interest in sewing was sparked at an early age. Her mother was a seamstress, and there were fabric stores and draperies aplenty at the time, so materials were easy to source. After starting to sew at age 16, for two decades she worked as a sample machinist for several well-known local designers such as Tanya Carlson and Robyn Mathieson (she describes her trusty Bernina 801 sewing machine as a “triumph in design, and a joy to use”).

A collector’s sensibility means she doesn’t wear some of her most special pieces, but she certainly appreciates them. Bousfield’s archive includes New Zealand designer fashion by Annie Bonza, Fanny Buss and His Lordship Menswear. She makes a point of donating iconic local items – sourced on her regular second-hand shopping road trips – to regional museums.

Five things I own and love

Vivienne Westwood top

A Trade Me purchase that I’ve never regretted.

Typical Westwood aesthetic: big boxy shape with all straight seams like a geometry lesson. Huge handy pockets. Pure cotton, bright and cheerful.

Makes you feel bohemian and arty! Throw it on and go.

Issey Miyake Pleats Please top

Shown folded in half. A Pleats garment by Miyake is really a sculpture, and it’s nice to just fold and lay it out.

This one has a SAMPLE label sewn in, which is unique. As a sample machinist I can appreciate the handcrafted origin. It’s a bit avant garde but very easy to wear (and wash). For special occasions.

Dries Van Noten wallet

Dries is a favourite Belgian designer. I wanted a new wallet and got this from Zambesi as an early birthday gift. The fabric outer has a Verner Panton design and it just ticks all my boxes. It's like holding a ‘60s sci-fi prop. I don’t carry an ‘It’ bag, but I sure have an ‘It’ wallet!

Crown Lynn willow pendant

I’ve been a Crown Lynn collector for about 20 years and I love how broken fragments can be shaped into jewellery. A member of a Facebook collectors group made this from a Blue Willow bowl piece. It’s been my favourite accessory for the last year or two. It gets many comments.

Satin brocade Chinese jacket

Driving to Wellington a few years ago for a friend's birthday, I stopped off at an op shop on the way. This jacket had just been put out and it fit like a dream so I wore it that evening to the party. It’s reversible but the red is a bit strong so I wear it black side out. The work in Chinese garments from this era (‘60s/’70s) is incredible. The fabric is tricky to sew and cut, so I have huge respect for the work.

Three things I would love to own

Dries Van Noten Len Lye sweatshirt

Okay this is menswear, but it’s so cool. I would just layer it over merino and leggings. Dries paying homage to a New Zealand legend is an ideal combo. This is my idea of wearable art. Pieces from this collection are available from Zambesi.

Barbie Loves The Improvers doll

I have a collection of rare early Barbie dolls, which were a fashion icon of their time. There is a very rare special edition doll from 1968 dressed in a spacey outfit based on a Paco Rabanne dress. If it’s still in its box, expect to pay big bucks. I may never even hold one, but who knows...

Courrèges Logo bomber jacket

There is a signature jacket design by André Courrèges with his trademark logo on the breast; a neat, slim design that would go with everything. The logo itself is a design icon. The jacket probably only uses about two metres of fabric so it's an economical modern staple.