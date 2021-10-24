Why our local style-centred concept stores are just so good

Variety is the spice of life, and a joyful shopping experience at various local concept stores, says Samantha Murray Greenway.

I’m calling them fashion incidentals: those purchases made when you go into a shop to look for clothes but come out with something entirely unexpected.

Recently, I’ve bought a blown glass incense stand (gift for a friend), a white rubberised alarm clock (gift for my son) and a wooden washing-up brush (just because), all while hunting down navy trousers in smart local boutiques.

Style-centred concept stores offering a range of items linked by a theme are not new. Colette in Paris may have closed almost five years ago, but it maintains a place in fashion folklore as the crème de la crème. Above a bonkers basement water bar offering 73 different types of water, they sold an inspiring blend of high fashion, music, toys and art and collaborated with everyone from Ikea to Chanel.

In New Zealand 30-odd years ago, World added to their own irreverent fashion label putting quirky curios and cult beauty products alongside. Still going strong, you can shop there today for a pair of silver sequinned trousers or a stool shaped like a giant cob of corn.

Our concept shops are impressively focussed. At their most rarefied, some resemble art installations. Auckland’s Simon James gives plenty of breathing room to the discreet balance of fashion and covetable objects on display: NZ exclusives from designer Emilia Wickstead, Tom Dixon’s outsized brass vessels and Jessica McCormack’s precious jewels.

At NG Space in Christchurch, among the select fashion imports and local labels sit wooden hair combs and porcelain sculptures that wouldn’t look out of place in a gallery.

Taking it to another level, uber-luxe Auckland emporium Faradays will feature artwork from an actual gallery: Gow Langsford. Soon to open with an in-house florist and wine bar (alongside luxury brands including Loewe, La Perla and Alaïa), it’s aimed firmly at the top of the style spectrum.

The rich mix at Slow in Queenstown has an interiors bent: you can sip a latte from the instore cafe, browse wallpapers, choose designer lighting, invest in a chic new raincoat or a sofa. A bit like flicking through the pages of a magazine, it feels immediate and inspiring.

‘A relaxed artistic experience for the discerning shopper,’ is how they describe a visit to fashion-focused Auckland store The Shelter. The latest MM6 Maison Margiela bow-festooned trainers are sold alongside sustainably produced dog toys and cruelty-free nail polish.

But not all concept stores are temples to the elite. Karangahape Rd’s Crushes sells vintage clothing and celebrates New Zealand-made goods that, “won’t break your piggy bank”.

When the theme is clear, the concept is convincing. Co-founder Claudia Zinzan describes Father Rabbit Select as having, “All of the garments, homewares and beauty products you would reach for on a daily basis”.

It’s like a stylish, mini department store supplying products for pared back living.

An injection of homeware among the fashion at Fabric has been a response to how much more time we are spending at home, says co-owner Jacki Bresic: “Your home is just as much a reflection of your personal style, as your wardrobe”. So now you can extend your chic outlook with Assouline coffee table books, Native Union’s smart phone chargers and Maison Balzac’s jewel-toned carafes.

The perfect antidote to chain stores peddling sameness, these special small-scale stores bring variety and joy. I might not have found my navy trousers yet, but I’ve had fun trying.