Check, please: Why everyone is wearing gingham print

There’s a reason that you probably already own something that’s gingham, says Stuff style editor and Ensemble co-founder Zoe Walker Ahwa.

‘Has anyone seen the table cloth that was on… Oh there it is,” said William Waiirua in a delightfully chaotic TikTok video last year, filming comedian Laura Daniel wearing a gingham dress.

You’ll know exactly the dress I’m talking about: you either own it, or you have a friend, cousin or colleague who each has one of their own.

Waiirua’s video has since been viewed 1.7 million times. The sound has become an extremely niche local TikTok trend with people lovingly mocking their friends for wearing similar items that yes, look a little like a table cloth or picnic blanket.

Therein lies the charm of gingham: it is playful and nostalgic, conjuring images of summer holidays and picnics in meadows.

Fashion’s predilection for the print hit its peak here in Aotearoa last summer, when you couldn’t leave the house without seeing someone wearing blue, black, red or yellow gingham.

But it is one of those style constants, and here we are heading into summer and it’s back once more (Vox wrote a trend piece in 2019 with the headline, “Gingham never seems to go away”, and they’re not wrong).

Fee Kirkpatrick is the director of Shine On, a store that has wholeheartedly embraced the gingham memo, and describes it as taking its brand by storm – search the word on its website and 26 results come up. “It’s that dress in your nana’s wardrobe that you never knew you needed,” she says.

Fashion designer Natalie Procter, of Auckland-based brand Mina, has featured gingham in collections for a few seasons now, including the latest which features linen cotton in sweet pea green. She believes part of the appeal lies in its domesticity.

“Gingham is associated with tablecloths and picnic blankets – essentially the coming together of family and friends,” says Procter. “Memories of road trips and basking in the sun. It reminds us of grandmother’s table, of our mother’s sundress. It is comforting and synonymous with love.”

(Gingham’s connection to nostalgia and the idea of gathering as a community is a key element: Maggie Marilyn once released pieces that were literally inspired by the famous red gingham table cloths at Auckland restaurant Coco’s Cantina.)

Gingham itself has a deep history, originally actually a type of striped woven fabric with origins in various countries (most fashion history books attribute it to India, Malaysia and Indonesia).

Today it’s known more as a distinctive check style pattern than for its origins as a textile, and has been embraced in various fashion forms over the years – Comme des Garçons’ game-changing lumps and bumps collection in 1997, Dorothy’s blue gingham pinafore in the Wizard of Oz, Brigitte Bardot’s pink gingham wedding dress, Princess Diana’s pink gingham pants, and Carrie Bradshaw’s Norma Kamali gingham skirt for the Sex and the City reboot.

Each of those moments represents the various guises of the classic print: subversive or sweet; prairie or preppy. And as we head towards the end of a pretty tough year, the comfort of familiarity – even in the form of fashion – makes sense.