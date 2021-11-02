Expect an over the top approach to 2021 Melbourne Cup dressing

After a false start in the fashion stakes on Derby Day, larger Melbourne Cup crowds are expected to bend tradition and dress in a spirit of celebration for the biggest event in the Australian Spring Racing Carnival.

Many style spectators hoped for a return to tradition, with wide-brim hats, prim long-sleeved dresses and sensible shoes rather than stilettos, but model Montana Cox is looking determinedly forward, rather than at trends of the past.

“I don’t know if I would call it a return to tradition or, at least, racegoers won’t be thinking that way,” Cox said.

“The smaller crowd that will be at Flemington have been waiting a long time for this moment so expect more than a nightclub dress (as much as I like them) but not traditional. So much has changed since we were all there and people will want to show that in what they wear.”

READ MORE:

* Ensemble: The most fabulous fashion from the Met Gala

* What to wear: Frocks for grown-ups

* Soggy Derby Day fashion: If the poncho fits, wear it

* Stylish celebrities brave wettest Melbourne Cup in years



As an ambassador for Champagne brand Mumm, Cox is contractually obliged to stand out in their brand colour red, choosing a revealing Effie Kats design for the Melbourne Cup media launch at Flemington racecourse, but expects others to freely follow her bold approach.

“I’ve noticed my friends have become way more maximalist with their style over the past few months. I think we’ve spent so much time indoors, online shopping, and now we want to be bold and wear it all at once.”

Derby Day’s sparse crowds support Cox’s fashion forecast, with the dressed up members of the crowd choosing loose bows instead of hats, figure-flattery over function and towering high heels, with plastic plugs to stop them from sinking into the turf over flats and platforms.

Sydney Morning Herald A piece from designer Rebecca Vallanceâs latest collection and Lexus ambassador Kate Waterhouse. Both regular racegoers say that attendees at the Melbourne Cup will be guided by the runway rather than tradtition.

Even designer Rebecca Vallance, whose tailoring is the go-to for contemporary conservative style, with Paris Hilton smartening up in one of her suits on a recent visit to the White House, is encouraging an unbuttoned outlook at the track.

“Most people are ready to pack away the tracksuits and put their best foot forward,” Vallance said.

“Everyone is just so excited to be dressing up again as restrictions ease. The exciting and optimistic atmosphere is influencing fashion with many dressing up and dressing for joy. Think fashion forward extravagance, plenty of colour, print and vibrancy.”

For Vallance paying too much attention to history can bog down people’s approach to dressing up and distance racewear from relevance.

“It’s equally important to reimagine the classics through modern trends as well as your own personal style. Classic silhouettes contrasted with a strong fashion twist through detailing in the trims, prints, colour combinations and accessories are a subtle way to break the rules when it comes to spring racing fashion.”

Kate Waterhouse, an Australian fashion fixture and the daughter of Melbourne Cup winning trainer and best dressed list regular Gai Waterhouse, will be at a lunch event rather than Flemington for the big race but encourages fellow racing refugees to make nods to racewear.

“If you’re lucky enough to go to the track, then go all out. But if you’re at home. Embrace the colour. Do little headpieces, like headbands, bows and clips, they’re all really on trend this season. You can still have fun and still go bold at home.”

Waterhouse will be joining me on the judging panel for Myer’s Fashion’s On Your Front Lawn and prefers cohesion to conservatism when it comes to picking the winner of a new Lexus vehicle.

“It’s always attention to detail. The hat, the shoes, the bag. Everything has to tie in.” Expectations for men are lower. “For the boys its simple things like shining those shoes and details like the cufflinks and the pocket handkerchiefs.”