The must see outfits from the 2021 Melbourne Cup

The horse has won its last nine races including the Caulfield Cup.

The most anticipated event in the Melbourne social and fashion calendar is finally back: today is Melbourne Cup day.

A smaller than usual Aussie celebrity set is dressed to the nines and on their way to Flemington Racecourse, the home of the race.

In line with Covid-19 restrictions, the crowd at this year's event is limited 10,000 fully vaccinated attendees. The return of race day celebrations is part of Victoria's “vaccinated economy” trial.

The traditional ‘Fashions on the Field’ event has been swapped out in favour of a safer ‘Fashions on Your Front Lawn’ race wear competition, but expect the outfits on display to be as extravagant as ever.

READ MORE:

* Melbourne Cup 2021: Sweepstake form for download and printing

* Melbourne Cup field cut to 23 after Future Score scratched

* Expect an over the top approach to 2021 Melbourne Cup dressing

* In photos: Melbourne Cup 2019 - celebrity attendees are dressed to impress



In fact event judge Damien Woolnough predicted this morning that we'd see an over the top approach to dressing this year.

"Crowds are expected to bend tradition and dress in a spirit of celebration for the biggest event in the Spring Carnival," Woolnough wrote.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Model and actress Montana Cox poses for a photo during yesterday’s 2021 Melbourne Cup Day Reveal at Flemington Racecourse.

Showstopping looks from on and off the field at the race that stops the nation:

Former Miss Universe Australia and mental health advocate Olivia Molly Rogers clearly got the memo that big collars are cool.

Rogers was one of the first to arrive this morning, looking radiant in a sunshine yellow dress by Silvana Tedesco and a headband from Colette by Colette Hayman.

Michelle Payne become the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup when she took out the event in 2015 riding Prince of Penzance. Today she is an ambassador for Racing Victoria.

Former ironwoman Candice isn’t actually at the race, instead enjoying the festivities from Sydney, but she is serving a strong cup day look and a reminder that exercising sun safety is always fashionable.

Sunny skies and a tempertaure of 29 degrees are predicted for race day, but that’ll be no surprise to Channel 10 weather presenter Kate Fairbairn.

She’s paired a purple one shoulder Cappellazzo Couture dress with a matching scrunchie.

Take a bow Delta Goodrem. The Born to Try singer stepped out at Flemington wearing an eye-catching yellow jumpsuit by designer Mariam Seddiq that features oversized pink bow peplum at the hip.

Goodrem, who is an official ambassador for the Victorian Racing Carnival this year showed off another outfit on her Instagram stories earlier today, wearing a yellow ruffled dress by Melbourne designer Torrance and a purple Philip Treacy fedora.

Spectacular spectator outfits:

This is the definition of a power suit. Who is this person? Do they not sweat? How do I get this level of confidence? I need answers.

I think this is what you call bevvy of friends. They’re dressed as a fashionable rainbow and having a blast.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images The Wiggles, but make it fashion.

This is just a beautifully draped dress. The fascinator is a bit kooky for me, but it’s probably adding a layer of protection from all those flying bugs they have in Australia.

Diego Fedele/Getty Images Handbag full of citronella, probably.

How do you level up your outfit when you’ve already perfectly coordinated your hat, dress and handbag? By matching your outfit to the racecourse floral display of course. Blooming brilliant.