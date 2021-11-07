Artist Sulieti Fieme’a Burrows' wardrobe has an effortless sense of grace

Artist Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows MNZM is a figurehead with genuine mana (and style) in the Pasifika creative community.

Fashion has a longstanding obsession with the enduring art of craft, whether it be the DIY works of young and inventive designers or the intricate artisanal craft and couture in the luxury space.

This year, especially, has seen a renewed appreciation for what has traditionally been seen as ‘domestic’ crafts, like embroidery and quilting. Locally, the embrace of Māori and Pasifika crafts has been, admittedly, slower to take off with our own fashion designers, but hopefully it’s just a matter of time.

Artist Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows MNZM is a figurehead with genuine mana (and style) in the Pasifika creative community, with deep knowledge of the heritage art of Tongan tapa cloth art and weaving - crafts that require a commitment and hours of work.

Having been taught these skills by her own mother, Sulieti then passed them on to her own daughter Tui Emma Gillies - and today, the pair regularly work collaboratively on creating striking works with a unique blend of tapa tradition and artistic modernity (often adding colour onto their ngatu (large tapa cloth) and kupesi (traditional stencil) designs, as well as using Indian ink and acrylic paint as materials).

The creative mother-daughter pair are prolific, producing a number of striking works for various exhibitions - the duo’s latest, Nima mea’a, has opened as part of Artweek Auckland, and they have also recently been crowdfunding for their project The Last Kai (a large scale Pasifika version on Tongan tapa cloth of the namesake artwork).

The contrast of formality and newness is also an approach in Sulieti’s wardrobe, which combines treasured Sunday best church ensembles alongside pieces discovered from her travels, from Northland to Europe.

Two items I wished I owned

I love these Aquazzura ballet flats because they are stylish, flat-heeled and easy to put on and take off. I like comfort!

I adore big flowers so the pattern and style of this Veronika Maine wrap dress is perfect to me. Something about the elbow detail on the sleeves excites me.

Six items I own and love

Matt Saunders Kiekie, originally made using plant fibres, symbolise the binding to Tonga of a person, wherever they go.

I love my kiekie. It is a piece of traditional cultural clothing worn by women around the waist as a sign of respect or to ensure a strong sense of Tongan identity.

This is handmade using kaka, which is the fibrous tissue wrapped around the growing fronds of the coconut palm.

It was made by a Tongan woman called Lita in Otahuhu and while I've owned it for only two years, I now wear it with pride at most outings.

Matt Saunders Sulieti says these earrings are a staple in her wardrobe.

I purchased these miniature bag earrings from a stall with many handmade items during the 2018 Wairoa Film Festival, where a film, Back in The Waterhouse, featured my daughter and I.

I love the colours and how they are woven; they have become a staple part of my outfits.

Matt Saunders This Ta'ovala, made by Sulieti’s mother in 1979, is now a treasure family heirloom.

My mother Ema Topeni made this Ta'ovala and gave it as a gift to my son when he was one year old in 1979.

My daughter Tui wore it too, and her three children. It's like a family heirloom.

Matt Saunders For her 70th birthday Sulieti treated herself to this pair of kawakawa earrings from Taonga O Te Ao.

I like drinking a kawakawa tonic because we also call it Tongan medicine. We drink the same tonic in Falevai and these earrings are like wearing the little green leaves.

I walked into a Māori gift shop in Kawakawa in Northland earlier this year, and immediately fell in love with them. It was my 70th birthday so I thought I'd treat myself.

The shop, Taonga O Te Ao, sells Māori things made by local Māori makers.

Matt Saunders Sulieti uses this bag, woven from pandanus flax, to carry hymns and her bible.

This woven bag is a gift from the time I visited my homeland, Vava'u, in 2014. It is made from the Tongan flax, pandanus.

I use this as my hymn and bible bag. It accompanies me when I go to Manurewa Methodist Church and on some outings.

I haven't been to church for a long time now as it has shut down since 2020 when Covid hit, but I am looking forward to getting involved again.

Matt Saunders This silk kaftan is a beloved souvenir from a trip to Austria.

I purchased this silk kaftan in Austria in 2015, when I went with my daughter to present a paper about our tapa art at the University of Vienna.

I still remember the little fashion shop filled with beautiful big hats and clothes. I really admired the way the women dressed in Europe.

* Sulieti Fieme’a Burrows and Tui Emma Gillies’ exhibition Nima mea’a is at Masterworks Gallery as part of Artweek Auckland, until November 20.