10 classic wardrobe items that will never go out of style

Not long ago I went to a sample sale and managed to buy four crew-neck cashmere sweaters for the price of one. I left the place buzzing.

When I cheerily announced my bargains back at home, my teenage son was appalled. “How can you buy four jumpers? You only wear one at a time!”

Cost per wear is my favourite kind of fashion reasoning. I might have smirked a bit as I told my son that the camel coloured lambswool V-neck I was wearing predated him by 11 years. The way I think of it, whatever you spend on an item (and I love a bargain), the cost per wear reduces the more outings it gets.

Given the fact that I pull that camel sweater from its moth-proof bag most winters because the simple style and classic colour make it undateable, even by a conservative estimate I will have worn that sweater hundreds of times. By my reckoning, that jumper’s down to a matter of pennies by now.

It’s good to think that buying fewer and better is a more planet-conscious way to shop, and it doesn’t hurt to know that investing in quality and simplicity means you won’t go wrong when it comes to style. Which admittedly is a whole different ball game to fashion.

I like to believe that my long-life style investments alleviate some of my more expensive fashion mistakes, like the checked winter coat with three-quarter length sleeves (clearly the weather didn’t feature when I fell for that one) or the splashy print dresses about which I will never learn. In my head they look romantic but when they’re on my body I resemble a sofa.

Cost-per-wear clothes are not the kind that involve crazy colours or experimental shapes. Think of them as a blank canvas: it’s what you put with them that keeps things interesting. Items like a cotton/cashmere ribbed tee, a relaxed cotton or linen shirt, and a grey sweatshirt are the sort of clothes destined to become the workhorses of my wardrobe.

While they might not set the world on fire, their reassuring presence is not to be underestimated. Clothes that stay the course can become the most reliable of friends and over time tend to take on a backstory.

The neatly tailored black jacket I bought in an effort to emulate all the chic Parisans trotting about during my first Paris fashion week still gives me a fillip when I slip it on.

Same with the trenchcoat that I was wearing when I managed to wrangle an impromptu interview with a rock legend. I’m convinced that this quietly fabulous coat – tricked out in softest tan leather - was what swung it. When I need a confidence boost, it’s still my garment of choice.

Buying with cost per wear in mind means that I have a closet of clothes built over years, that are forever relevant and which I am loathe to get rid of. It may verge on hoarding, but what can I say? I’m not one to give up on old friends.