Beyond the bedroom: Sleepwear you can wear out of the house

Nightwear so good you’ll want to wear it out of the front door.

What you wear in bed is personal. Whether your taste runs to lace-trimmed opulence or veers more towards loose linen and cool comfort, what’s interesting these days is how right nightwear at both ends of the spectrum looks worn beyond the bedroom.

Negligees aside, it’s not the sleepwear that has changed all that much, but our attitude to what makes fashionable sense during the day.

With leisurewear entering the realm of high fashion, luxe sweatpants, designer trainers and $1000-plus duvet coats are not news. Add to the athleisure trend the year that so many of us have just had – long bouts of staying home with nowhere to go – and the blurring of fashion boundaries has been compounded.

At newly-launched NZ sleepwear label Jolie, designer Lucy Brock has made the most of fashion’s ambiguity. “Every Jolie design is intended to have ready-to-wear appeal - meaning you can wear it to Friday night drinks and then to bed.”

Jolie’s short slip-style nighties ($170) are scattered with lingerie details, adjustable satin straps and lots of lace – wear one under a sharply tailored jacket and you’ll swiftly channel the fierce/feminine look that made Stella McCartney’s name in fashion.

Wear one to bed and you’ll appreciate that the fabric, a viscose/elastane mix, was, “purposely selected as it has enough stretch to move seamlessly with you. It can also be washed easily. The perfect long-wearing, long-lasting and luxe option for summer nights.”

Another slip-style that could easily segue from bedroom to nightclub is the Washable Bias Cut Slip Nightie ($220) from Papinelle. This does a brilliant job of resembling the slip dresses that Kate Moss made uber cool. Wear with a pair of old-school trainers and you could march straight back into the newly hip 1990s.

Cut on the bias to maximise the natural stretch of the fabric and cling to curves, Papinelle’s nightie is also unusually practical: it’s made from machine washable silk. (Do read the care instructions before you go freestyle, though. This silk will not respond well to anything other than a gentle, cool cycle.)

At Laing, the Victorian Silk Nightgown ($295) is not as buttoned-up as it sounds. Minimal in design but voluminous in shape, it’s made from silk crepe de chine and flutters from double string straps. Laing suggests springing it from the bedroom and throwing it over a swimsuit for ‘luxurious resort style’. It might be the most modern, elegant version of beachwear we’ve seen yet. It’s the kind of thing you could imagine Carrie Bradshaw might put with some jaw-dropping Manolo sandals to swagger about in And Just Like That...

It's not only the silky stuff that looks good enough to wear out and about. The clue is in the name at A&C Homestore. The PJ pants that come in broad stripes and strong checks are called Lounge Pants ($100) so, for relaxing in anywhere.

Louise Halse, the owner of local sleepwear brand General Sleep, says, “We try to encourage people to wear their pyjamas beyond bed. I wear my summer short set over togs for the beach. You can put our sleepshirts over a singlet… there’s a lot of versatility.”

I’d pick out General Sleep’s navy Wrap Set (wide leg organic cotton/linen mix PJ trousers with matching, belted wrap jacket, $395) as a case in point. Add T-shirt, trainers and the pre-requisite sunglasses and this would make short work of travelling long-haul in both comfort and style.

Finally, for the largest selection of simple, supersoft linen pieces in a mouth-watering array of colours there’s Australian company Bed Threads. You could spend far too long choosing not only the colour but also the style: from shorts, shirts, Ts (long sleeved and short), pants, string-strap nighties (long and short).

“They’re designed to be mixed and matched,” says founder and CEO, Genevieve Rosen-Biller. What’s more, you can, “Pair them with other items in your wardrobe for a day look.”

In loose lines and perfectly pitched, saturated colours they fit a relaxed style template that these days could pretty much take you anywhere.