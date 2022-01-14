The Ensemble Edit: Five cool things to know

Each week, the team behind fashion, beauty and culture website Ensemble share a few stylish and interesting recommendations.

For more excellent fashion, beauty and women-centric conversations from the intelligent to the whimsical, check out Ensemble here and sign up to the weekly newsletter here.

Proud of you

The programme for this year’s Auckland Pride Festival was revealed earlier this week, with over 180 events planned around Tāmaki Makaurau throughout February to showcase and celebrate Aotearoa’s queer community and creatives. So while you may not be able to attend them just yet, this weekend is a great time to peruse the schedule and get early tickets to some of the ticketed events (many others are free; we’re fans of the Proud Centres initiative which sees accessible events pop up over Auckland in libraries, community centres and various council venues).

This year’s festival has the theme ‘Ki te whai ao - to the glimmer of dawn’, and also marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in Aotearoa. The event’s new creative director Elyssia Wilson-Heti is a creative powerhouse, and we were thrilled to feature her on Ensemble talking about a festival about fat liberation that she was involved with organising last year; read that on Ensemble here.

Supplied Cute tees by new local kids label Foal.

That’s cute

To be honest, if it came in adult size we’d probably wear this adorable vintage-inspired cat in a car T-shirt. It’s from a new local kids label called Foal, set to launch with a full collection in April - with three hand-printed T-shirts available as a small preview of what’s to come (there’s also a polar bear juggling fire, and balloons riding a bus). Based in Auckland’s Grey Lynn, the brand promises to be appropriately playful, with the first range inspired by the slightly surreal film Zazie dans le Métro (it’s French, directed by Louis Malle and released in 1960, so you know the costumes are amazing). The T-shirts are available in sizes 2 to 6 years.

READ MORE:

* 2022 SAG award nominations: All the shocking snubs and surprises from Kristen Stewart to Elizabeth Olsen

* Covid-19: Mandatory vaccination for all Auckland Pride events

* Summer coffee: 12 ways to drink it cold

* Pōhutukawa honey or Anzac Crunch: Is this NZ's next quintessential ice-cream flavour?



Supplied The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

(S)take our hearts

All seven seasons of our favourite vampire slaying series are now streaming on Star (Disney+). With the recent revival of ‘90s and Y2K fashion (thanks to an enthusiastic Gen-Z and TikTok), Buffy provides plenty of sartorial inspiration for a new generation of potential Buffy stans and anyone looking to tap into the nostalgia of their youth. While recent allegations against show creator Joss Whedon may tarnish its feminist reputation, many of the show’s themes, and its humour, remain surprisingly on topic.

And if you can’t quite get enough, Buffy fanatic, writer and podcast host Evan Ross Katz, has just released a book, Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, exploring the cultural impact of the series including its triumphs and shortcomings (a lack of diversity, for example), and features interviews with the show’s stars and celebrity mega fans including Ensemble faves, Tavi Gevinson and Retta.

Supplied Kristen Stewart in Pablo LarraÃ­n's Princess Diana biopic Spencer

Big screen style

We at Ensemble are very excited to be hosting a preview screening of Spencer next Tuesday January 18 in Tāmaki Makaurau (head over and follow us on Instagram to find how you can secure your free tickets). The film has garnered rave reviews for Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of a fictionalised version of a real-life princess whose life is crumbling, but we are just as excited by the Chanel wardrobe she sports throughout. Kristen (a longtime Chanel brand ambassador) described the process to Vogue as “a total collaboration” between her, the film director Pablo Larraín, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, and Chanel. The resulting wardrobe is a mix of original vintage, recreated pieces (one tulle ballgown from the 1988 haute couture collection deemed too fragile to wear was recreated over a painstaking 1,034 hours) and the odd piece from recent collections by Chanel’s current creative director Virginie Viard. Spencer is released in Aotearoa on Thursday January 20.

We all scream for ice cream

One of the (many) joys of summer is enjoying an ice cream or ice block on a hot summer’s day. With the reissue of many childhood favourites, we can now also indulge in the nostalgia of the icy Fruju or the gumball-nosed Bubble O’Bill from the local dairy post-swim. If gelato is more your thing there is plenty of that too with some incredible local talent across the country churning out the good stuff. In Auckland, Ensemble highly recommends The Strawberry Farm in Māngere or Anija’s Fresh Fruit Ice Cream in Henderson (their passionfruit ice cream is a must-try) for all you real fruit ice cream aficionados. So venture forth this weekend, wrapped in your striped beach towel with the ocean on your skin, and support your local scooper or gelatier.