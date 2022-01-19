Dyeing your clothes will change your wardrobe: here's how to do it at home

Dyieng your clothes can not only restore colour but give them a new lease of life. Stuff stylist Karlya Smith has a go at doing it at home.

I grew up with a healthy fear of dyeing clothes at home. This was instilled by my mother, who once showed me her 1970s wool mix wedding dress. She had tried to colour it brown for re-use, but it came out looking like a Rorschach psychological test in patchy shades of orange.

At-home dyes have come a long way since the 1970s. This is not to say they are foolproof, but executed with care, the results are certainly more predictable. More importantly, the results are wearable; Mum’s wedding dress was not.

They also provide opportunities to refresh or upcycle fabric-based homewares. Commercial single garment dyeing in New Zealand is non-existent, so it’s not like there are other options.

Some things haven’t changed. It is still hard to dye synthetic fabrics yourself, and polyester is the trickiest. Most sewing thread is polyester or has a polyester core, which is why when you dye a whole garment, the topstitching will stay the colour it started, or only change slightly.

You can buy dyes for synthetics however, in the same places that you find Dylon or Rit dye - crafting and textile stores and some chemist shops.

The best candidates for home dye jobs are cotton and linen. Silk and wool take colour well, but can cause them to shrink. The same goes for viscose and cupro, which are both regenerated cellulose fibres and therefore porous.

Nikki Clark/Stuff Karlya showcasing a tie-dye creation

A recent experience re-opened my eyes to the scope (and fun) of dyeing clothes at home. It was a sunny afternoon spent in the backyard with a tie-dye kit, my best friend from my fashion school days, and her niece and nephew.

Armed with a Tulip (12-colour) One-Step Tie-Dye Kit, $82, allyouneedle.co.nz, a tarp spread out on the lawn, and a pile of old clothes and linens, the four of us gloved up.

We each tried different combinations, scrunching, twisting and pleating our fabrics, and fastening them with rubber bands. We applied dye liberally from squirt bottles. We also tried some reverse dyeing; using bleach to lighten parts of black garments, then adding colour over top of that.

I had arrived with a white organic cotton T-shirt - one with a stain I hadn’t been able to budge. I left with a patterned tee in shades of green, and a head full of ideas about what I could do next.

Nikki Clark/Stuff Tie-dying in progress

Days later, I decided to try the Dylon Fabric Hand Dye in Velvet Black, $10, shop.countdown.co.nz, that had been sitting in my laundry for a year. I wanted to refresh some old favourite black clothes.

I started by washing everything I wanted to dye, then mixing my colour in an old preserving pot.

First was a faded Marle linen romper that came up beautifully, with the depth of the black restored.

Next was a dark grey linen duvet cover, which had faded down the length of the window-facing side. I was banking on the black dye losing strength after colouring the romper, making it closer to grey.

I dipped the edge of the duvet cover, left it to soak, then briefly immersed the whole thing. It came out looking better than it went in, though not perfectly restored. Colouring items that are uneven in colour is never an exact science.

Nikki Clark/Stuff Tie-dying pre final wash

On a roll, I turned to a printed cotton Kowtow skirt, which I wear over swimwear for the walk to the beach. Too many summer days, sitting discarded on driftwood, had left brown marks on the hem and waistband. I dipped these in the dye. The results were subtle as dye loses saturation with each use, but the process covered the marks.

As I poured the leftover dye down the plughole, I felt immensely guilty, despite reading that Dylon dilutes to a safe level in water, and is dealt with effectively in the sewerage system. Rit, the other big player in the at-home dye market, is also non-toxic.

A June 2021 report by The Green Consultancy, commissioned by Dylon UK, looking at the Velvet Black colour I used (and navy blue, the other top seller) found that re-dyeing a pair of jeans saves nearly 20kg of carbon dioxide when compared with buying a new pair.

I started reading up on natural dyeing. Many vegetables, herbs, flowers, and fruits can be used to colour fabrics. Interesting options include avocado stones for pale pinks, and dried black beans for shades of blue.

There are plenty of books and online instructions on how to dye naturally. After reading far too many online instructions, I looked at botanicalcolors.com, which has an extensive how-to section.

My project was to colour a Cranfields organic cotton nightdress. It had discoloured around the neckline, from the orange coloured conditioner I use to keep my hair bright.

As with commercial dye, you need to wash your fabrics first, so that the dye absorbs evenly. But for natural colours, you need to scour the fabric while you are at it, using the likes of a ph neutral soap or soda ash.

Step two is the most important one – the mordant (dye fixative), which helps the dye attach to the fabric. I found instructions on using rhubarb leaves to do this but, being a novice, I went with ordering a bag of alum (potassium aluminium sulphate) online instead.

Nikki Clark/Stuff Natural printing using nasturtiums and onion skins

After regularly stirring and submerging the fabric in mordant for an hour, my enthusiasm was starting to wane. If dyeing a solid colour, this is when you would mix your dye bath. But with impatience getting the better of me, I opted to try an idea I had seen on the Instagram accounts of Amanda De Beaufort (@dyekween) and Katie Wilkins (@studiotinta_).

It was to try a print-style pattern, by arranging petals, flowers, leaves and bits of onion skin on the nightdress while it was still drenched with mordant. After rolling it tightly, I put fresh water in the preserving pot, placed the dress in a colander, and steamed it for an hour and a half.

Working with natural dye is less precise than commercial synthetic dyes, but if you are OK with a surprise on the final colour, then an afternoon spent natural dyeing tired garments feels surprisingly life-affirming.

Sadly for my project, the nasturtiums I’d picked from the backyard didn’t produce much colour. The onion skins, however, made surprisingly bold ochre impressions.

If I was to attempt this again, I would probably splash out on a natural dye kit, or at least pay closer attention to which flowers are ideal for dying.

I did enjoy the process and can now sleep easy in my newly patterned nightdress, knowing it’s au naturel.