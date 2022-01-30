The swinging sixties mini skirt is filling racks again

After seasons of the midi skirt ruling supreme, fashion is once more all about legs.

Walking through the wonderful Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary exhibition at the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, which showcases pieces from the iconic fashion designer’s archives, I was struck by both its record of fashion history and how modern it all still felt.

The British designer has always been a figurehead of the Swinging Sixties style that embraced playfulness and ideas of ‘liberation’; her mini skirt a physical symbol of that.

Quant is often credited with ‘inventing’ the style (though other designers of the time like André Courrèges are too), and has explained that she created it in response to needing clothes to move and run for the bus in, and a reaction to the burgeoning sexual liberation movement.

Life and sex: a modern approach to style during a tumultuous era that still had some pretty backward thinking attitudes.

The mini ‘caused havoc’, according to a quote from the designer, described by some (mostly men) at the time as obscene or disgusting.Imagine their displeasure at the latest incarnation of mini skirts: Miu Miu’s jaw-droppingly short and small take that sits low on the hips with the hem hacked off high on the thigh (you might consider it a minuscule skirt).

After seasons of the midi skirt ruling supreme, fashion is once more all about legs.

This new new mini has been seen again on the runway from the likes of Versace, Chanel, Blumarine, Michael Kors, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Max Mara and Valentino. This new version for 2022 pretty much kills the premise of the Hemline Index (that hemlines rise when the economy is good).

This focus on legs legs legs instead reflects a broader style shift to showing off skin; it also feeds our hunger for nostalgia for the mini friendly decades of the noughties, 90s and yes, the 60s.

The midi skirt is still proving popular with many local designers (some things are hard to let go of), but there are the beginnings of a mini revolution here for the spring season that’s soon to start trickling into stores - like Sylvester’s ‘60s-esque A-line style in a heavy wool flannel (in stores in April) and Ruby’s summery options in linen and satin.

In keeping with Quant’s ‘youthful’ spirit, many smaller, emerging brands are a good place to look for a vintage-inspired mini.

Francesca Pecchenino offers satin options reminiscent of the ‘90s versions seen in Clueless (themselves a nostalgic reference to the ‘60s), while Emma Jing’s ‘bubble minis’ embrace a more deconstructed aesthetic.

Mount Maunganui-based brand Molly Perkinsons’ silk mini skirts have become a sort of cult item in certain circles; hand-quilted and made to order in a variety of colours.

Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary is at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki until March 13.