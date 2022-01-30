Eye of the tiger: Stylish Lunar New Year releases to have on your radar

This week marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the auspicious occasion celebrated across the world and commencing this year on February 1. Fittingly 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, a sign that represents strength, courage, vitality, confidence and optimism.

Limited edition Chinese New Year releases in lucky red or featuring the relevant symbol of the Chinese Zodiac are common in the beauty and luxury fashion space, a sign of the importance of the Chinese market for luxury fashion in particular.

CNN reports that in 2010, the last Year of the Tiger, China accounted for 12 per cent of luxury spending; compared with the 40 per cent projected by 2025.

These Lunar New Year collections have had criticisms of appropriation and disrespect from some within the Chinese diaspora, while others have been dismissed as wasteful; many of this year’s offerings reflect an increased sensitivity.

Prada is forgoing product and instead launching a broader conservation initiative, ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’, while Bottega Veneta ‘took over’ the Great Wall with happy new year messages written in Chinese and a donation towards helping renovate and maintain the Great Wall’s Shanhai Pass.

But there are of course the usual bags and beauty products adorned with this year’s zodiac sign - it helps that the tiger, with its familiar stripes, is already a fashion favourite (the pig was not a great year…).

Burberry bag, POA

The luxury fashion house interprets the tiger theme both literally and figuratively with its Lunar New Year collection, with bold tiger stripe prints featuring on orange versions of two key bags, inside the lining of classic trench coats, and a tiger face belt bag.

Louis Vuitton Tiger Puzzle, $1320

Yes, this is a very expensive puzzle. The 529 piece set comes in a plexiglass drawer with leather handle, made up to reveal the brand’s cartoon-like cat print that also appears on silk scarves, bag charms, plates, cups and more.

Dior Beauty Rouge Dior Lunar New Year Limited Edition, $330

Featuring four refillable lipsticks and a lip balm, this luxurious set comes in a case featuring a delightful update of Dior’s Toile de Jouy pattern.

Clinique Cheek Pop Highlighter in ‘Gold Celebration Pop’, $52

An adorable cartoonish take on the celebration, with a tiger head appearing as a lid on Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ and Oil-Control Gel Jumbo, and embossed into powder for its shiny golden highlighter.

Clarins Lunar New Year Limited Edition Double Serum, $240

The striking amber liquid of this serum already glows in its unique bottle, with this new release featuring the simple addition of the golden tiger. With its unique 21 active plant extracts including turmeric (hence the golden glow), this gel-like serum hydrates and firms fine lines.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, $196

A limited edition lucky red and gold version of the cult serum features a lounging tiger and floral details; made to be gifted as a “bottle of good fortune”.

Shiseido Lunar New Year Ultimune Infusing Concentrate, $229

Already packaged in red, this intensive serum is regularly given a limited edition update for the holiday seasons, including a new version for the Lunar New Year in collaboration with Chinese fashion designer Angel Chen.

MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Lipstick in ‘Pure Luck’, $42

The Lunar Luck capsule collection updates many of the makeup brand’s most popular products with pink, purple and gold peony and tiger print packaging, appearing across Powder Kiss Lipsticks and Liquid Lipcolour, brushes, a liquid powder highlighter and striking nine-colour high-shine eyeshadow quad in appropriate shade of ‘Made my Fortune’.

Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder in ‘Pink Glow’, $110

A subtle take on the Lunar New Year traditions, with a small offering of powders and lipsticks in red and gold compacts - and a focus on a shiny glow.

Dermalogica MultiVitamin Power Recovery Masque Lunar New Year 2022 Limited Edition, $112

Bold red packaging adorned with subtle tiger stripes replaces Dermalogica’s typical clinical white branding on its reviving hydrating face mask that features vitamins A, C and E, and linoleic acid.

Glasshouse Fragrances Year of the Tiger Limited Edition 380g candle, $60

A limited edition release from the Australian fragrance brand, with golden packaging applied to its popular zingy scented Kyoto in Bloom candle - with notes of lime, bergamot, citrus, camellia, lotus, amber, and vanilla.

Tatcha The Kissu Red Camellia Lip Mask, $45

A red jelly-like lip treatment that looks good enough to eat. Made using squalene, Japanese peach extract and Camellia oil, this festive mask helps repair dry lips and keep them hydrated for longer - with a very slight tint.

Karen Walker 9ct gold necklace, $1779

The local fashion designer has offered Chinese zodiac signs in the past, with this year’s tiger offered in gold, rose gold and sterling silver - and packaged in a lucky red box.

Gucci Lunar New Year card case and wallets, from $360

The Italian brand loves a kitschy capsule collection, and its Gucci Tiger range offers up the goods, with wallets, loafers, scarves, watches, bags, clothing and more adorned with tiger inspired prints. The campaign has been criticised by some animal activists as glorifying keeping wild animals in captivity, with real-life tigers alongside models - they were photoshopped in, according to Gucci which also ‘supported’ an animal welfare charity.