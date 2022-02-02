Dress for beach success in this unexpected summer trend

Due to a series of fortunate events, I find myself back in New Zealand for the beginning of what promises to be a stunning summer.

After winning the MIQ lottery, my family and I eagerly boarded an almost empty plane to Seoul. Incheon is one of my top five airports, so I made sure we had plenty of transit time. But like a bad sci-fi movie, the airport was empty and mostly closed. We still had plenty of fun with the cute robots that carry your baggage and ask for selfies.

Once in New Zealand, we were lucky enough to quarantine at Crowne Plaza in Auckland, and from the 26th floor we enjoyed sweeping views of the harbour. I turned the bathroom into a spa room, while my husband taught the kids how to play dorm cricket in the room next door.

The thoughtful NZ Government sent us cake on my birthday, back-to-school kits for the kids, and a Christmas present of a jigsaw puzzle, which was exactly what we needed that day. Once released, I was elated to finally meet my youngest nephew, Felix, and catch up with the rest of my family.

Our children have quickly adapted to camping with cousins, and are rating beaches the way they once rated New York City restaurants. Auckland’s Takapuna Beach is one at the top of their list.

Waiting for a latte at the cafe down by the kids’ park, I noticed two young mums pushing prams in full Skims outfits. Nude bike shorts, matching tank bra, visors, and sunglasses. They looked gorgeous, their post-run superiority glow was stronger than my coffee.

But it did make me wonder, is fashion so globally consumed that we are all wearing the same thing? Am I complicit in the homogenisation of fashion?

Then, behind the perfect joggers in the line, I saw something I have never seen before.

A towel dress. It was two towel shapes, stuck together, with a hood.

My mind was blown. The practicality of it all. This was such a quintessentially Kiwi item. I wanted one immediately.

Walking back along the beach, I saw two teens throw on towel dresses as they stepped fresh out of the water. These dresses looked exactly the same on the young as they did on the old: like towels with hoods. Discovering a new item of clothing is as exciting to me as discovering a new orchid species must be for a botanist.

I went online to research, and found a gorgeous towel poncho at Vivida Lifestyle, a British brand. It even promised to act as a changing shed if I needed to change out of my wet togs, which I thought was ingenious.

I found a high-end version, of course, from Zimmermann. It was bold and fun.

Then, as I fell further into a towels-as-clothes hole, I came across a chic short set with a short robe in a sunny yellow towelling from Cotton On. That is the one I bought. It will be perfect for days when I want to work from the beach. I can look professional, and dry.

I feel incredibly grateful to be home, and to see loved ones after too long apart. I realise so many people around the world right now are not able to make it home.

My family of die-hard New Yorkers have voted to make the most of the opportunity, and stay here for now, each of us excited to make new discoveries like the towel dress.