Dr Emma Bugden fills her wardrobe with crafts that last

Dr Emma Bugden is strategic lead of creative industries at Whanganui & Partners, the city’s economic development agency.

She led the application process that saw it awarded UNESCO City Of Design status late last year. The designation recognises the city’s deep history with design, and its contemporary creative industries and makers.

Earlier in her career, Bugden worked as an art curator, and her roles included director of Artspace Aotearoa.

The integrity, intelligence and creativity with which Bugden approaches her work also extends to her wardrobe.

“I love fashion made with passion and care, by a person not a corporation,” she says.

“I buy a lot of secondhand and I wear my clothes for a long time - 10 years is my starting point. My basic uniform is what I call the elegant sack: if it’s voluminous linen or cotton, I’m there. I made it through pregnancy without needing maternity wear.”

In 2021 Bugden and her partner, Frank Stark, bought the derelict civic centre for the borough of Gonville, which included the town hall, swimming baths and fire station.

They are gradually bringing new life to the complex - including reopening the town hall, building a new home, a research space, and a sunken garden in the swimming baths. Follow the progress at Emma’s blog, gonvilledeep.wordpress.com.

Five items I own and love

Lauren Lysaght NANA bag

Lauren is a fierce feminist artist who blazes a trail. She made a bag range featuring Whanganui icons which I coveted, so she made a NANA bag featuring my own house! Incredible.

Our house is one of a kind - built out of six concrete water tanks in 1950 - so it’s special to have it captured.

Karlya Smith/Supplied Bugden's treasured wardrobe items.

Frances Stachl brooch

I’m not one for pretty jewellery, I like pieces that are beautiful but tough.

My partner Frank gave me the brooch to celebrate the completion of my PhD. It’s like a paint tube squeezed dry, which is pretty much how I felt the day I submitted my thesis.

Miss Crabb ‘Modern Times’ coat

I began wearing Miss Crabb when I was a curator in Auckland, she was the rock star designer of the art world.

Look at that colour and flow! I wanted this coat so much and waited years until it finally went on sale. She now has a line called Gloria which is just as sumptuous.

Karlya Smith/Supplied Bugden’s Kowtow dress and Trippen shoes.

Kowtow dress

I bought my first piece from Kowtow more than 10 years ago and I’ll still be wearing it when I’m 80.

They used to hold an annual sale where hundreds of people would queue up to manically grab clothes from the $10 table, the $20 table.

It was epic. Ethical, simple and androgynous, what more could you want?

Trippen shoes

I like to imagine Trippens are handmade by gnomes deep in a German forest.

I got this pair on a pilgrimage to the Trippen seconds shop in Berlin about 14 years ago. They offer a marvellous system where you can post them back for repair, but they’re so well made I’ve never needed to.

Three items I’d love to own

A handwoven wrap by Christopher Duncan, about $1230

Like a subtle charcoal drawing you drape yourself in. This one is available from Atelier Solarshop in Belgium.

Marlarki tote bag, $239

Made in Eastbourne from recycled leather - buttery, sturdy and etched with the stories of former lives. Big enough to take a laptop, lunch box, library books and golf ball (random contents of current handbag). They’re available from City Gallery Wellington.

An artwork by Erica van Zon from her recent exhibition Deep Deep Icy Blue

From a childhood at the Waiwera Hot Pools to an exhibition that pays affectionate tribute to public swimming pools, including an exquisite tapestry of the ticket office at the Gonville Swimming Baths. Love.