Victoria Beckham's glamorous 'mother of the groom' gown: 'A special dress for a special day'

It goes without saying Nicola Peltz's bridal gown was the sartorial star of her wedding day – but her new mother-in-law Victoria Beckham also turned heads.

The fashion designer, 47, has given fans a closer squiz at the slinky gown she wore to celebrate her son Brooklyn's wedding to Peltz in Miami over the weekend.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham turned heads as a new mother-in-law. She described her silver slip as "liquid metal".

In a series of Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl revealed the silver slip was, naturally, a creation of her Victoria Beckham fashion line.

"A special dress for a special day," Beckham wrote, explaining the gown was the first Victoria Beckham couture dress to be made in the company's London atelier.

"The bespoke fabric was developed by one of my favourite mills in Italy, it's like liquid metal and hangs so beautifully."

Beckham said the dress took five days to create by six staff in the London workshop.

"It's been a labour of love and I'm so grateful to my incredible team for creating something beautiful for me."

According to Vogue, the metallic fabric was inspired by the reflection of moonlight on the ocean at night.

Of the lace featured in one section of the design, Beckham explained it was three different styles "placed to create a new lace and then hand embroidered".

The fashion icon's husband (and fellow "proud parent", as she put it on Instagram) David Beckham was equally stylish in a Dior tuxedo.

Brooklyn also wore Dior, while Peltz wore a custom gown from Valentino Haute Couture that took a year to create.

The actress' bridal look included handmade opera gloves and a sizeable train, along with a pair of silk Valentino square-toe platform shoes.

Sharing a photo of the newlyweds to her Instagram page, Victoria Beckham welcomed her new daughter-in-law.

"Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family," she wrote.

This story was published on 9News and is republished with permission.